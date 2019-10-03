Log in
FTI Consulting to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results and Host Conference Call

0
10/03/2019 | 07:31am EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, before the New York market opens on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

A conference call will be held to discuss these financial results on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by senior management.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by logging onto the Company's investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website for 90 days.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
