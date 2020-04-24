Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FTS International, Inc.    FTSI

FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(FTSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FTS International, Inc. : Announces Change of Date, Time and Format of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) (the “Company”) announced today that due to public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company has changed the date, time and format of its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”).

The Annual Meeting will now be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time, by means of a virtual meeting format only, instead of the date, time and location previously disclosed in the Company’s Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2020.

As described in the previously distributed proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, stockholders as of the close of business on March 12, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

To participate in the Annual Meeting, stockholders must go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FTSI2020 and enter the 16-digit control number found on the previously provided proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability. The previously provided proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of availability that were included with the Company’s proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change in date, time and format and may continue to be used to vote in connection with the Annual Meeting. During the meeting, stockholders may vote, ask questions and view the list of registered stockholders as of the record date by following the instructions available on the meeting website.

About FTS International

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS International is an independent hydraulic fracturing service company and one of the only vertically integrated service providers of its kind in North America. To learn more, visit www.FTSI.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
04:17pFTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Announces Change of Date, Time and Format of 2020 Annu..
BU
04/16FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2020 Financial Resul..
BU
04/15FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued ..
AQ
04/15FTS INTERNATIONAL : Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standa..
BU
03/23FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Event..
AQ
03/23FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Responds to Recent Oil Market Downturn
BU
02/28FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Announces Record Date and Date of 2020 Annual Meeting ..
BU
02/26FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : to Present at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Energy Sum..
BU
02/12FTS INTERNATIONAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/12FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 385 M
EBIT 2020 -51,6 M
Net income 2020 -71,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,37x
P/E ratio 2021 -0,52x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,08x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,08x
Capitalization 31,1 M
Chart FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
FTS International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,00  $
Last Close Price 0,29  $
Spread / Highest target 934%
Spread / Average Target 245%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Doss Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yong Siang Goh Chairman
Buddy Petersen Chief Operating Officer
Lance Turner Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Domenic J. Dell'Osso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-72.12%31
SCHLUMBERGER NV-58.91%22 927
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-49.32%8 871
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-63.55%7 790
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-50.42%4 822
DIALOG GROUP0.63%4 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group