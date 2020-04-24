FTS International, Inc. : Announces Change of Date, Time and Format of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) (the “Company”) announced today that due to public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company has changed the date, time and format of its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”).

The Annual Meeting will now be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time, by means of a virtual meeting format only, instead of the date, time and location previously disclosed in the Company’s Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2020.

As described in the previously distributed proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, stockholders as of the close of business on March 12, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

To participate in the Annual Meeting, stockholders must go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FTSI2020 and enter the 16-digit control number found on the previously provided proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability. The previously provided proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of availability that were included with the Company’s proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change in date, time and format and may continue to be used to vote in connection with the Annual Meeting. During the meeting, stockholders may vote, ask questions and view the list of registered stockholders as of the record date by following the instructions available on the meeting website.

About FTS International

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS International is an independent hydraulic fracturing service company and one of the only vertically integrated service providers of its kind in North America. To learn more, visit www.FTSI.com.

