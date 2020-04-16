Log in
FTS International, Inc.    FTSI

FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(FTSI)
FTS International, Inc. : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

04/16/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 after the market closes. FTS International will hold a conference call that will also be webcast on its website on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results. Presenting the Company’s results will be Michael Doss, Chief Executive Officer, who will then be joined by Buddy Petersen, Chief Operating Officer and Lance Turner, Chief Financial Officer, for Q&A.

Please see below for instructions on how to access the conference call and webcast. If you intend to ask a question in the Q&A portion of the call, please join by phone.

By Phone:

   

Dial (212) 231-2904 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through May 21 by dialing (402) 977-9140 and using the conference ID 21960025#.

 

By Webcast:

   

Connect to the webcast via the Events page of FTS International’s website at www.FTSI.com/investor-relations/events. Please join the webcast at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About FTS International, Inc.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS International is one of the largest independent hydraulic fracturing service companies and one of the only vertically integrated service providers of its kind in North America. To learn more, visit www.FTSI.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 385 M
EBIT 2020 -51,6 M
Net income 2020 -71,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,29x
P/E ratio 2021 -0,41x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,06x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,07x
Capitalization 24,4 M
Chart FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
FTS International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,00  $
Last Close Price 0,23  $
Spread / Highest target 1 218%
Spread / Average Target 339%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Doss Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yong Siang Goh Chairman
Buddy Petersen Chief Operating Officer
Lance Turner Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Domenic J. Dell'Osso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-78.12%24
SCHLUMBERGER NV-63.36%20 448
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-47.91%8 440
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-71.60%6 070
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-54.93%4 383
DIALOG GROUP2.54%4 194
