FTS International, Inc. : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 after the market closes. FTS International will hold a conference call that will also be webcast on its website on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results. Presenting the Company’s results will be Michael Doss, Chief Executive Officer, who will then be joined by Buddy Petersen, Chief Operating Officer and Lance Turner, Chief Financial Officer, for Q&A.

Please see below for instructions on how to access the conference call and webcast. If you intend to ask a question in the Q&A portion of the call, please join by phone.

By Phone: Dial (212) 231-2904 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through May 21 by dialing (402) 977-9140 and using the conference ID 21960025#. By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events page of FTS International’s website at www.FTSI.com/investor-relations/events. Please join the webcast at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About FTS International, Inc.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS International is one of the largest independent hydraulic fracturing service companies and one of the only vertically integrated service providers of its kind in North America. To learn more, visit www.FTSI.com.

