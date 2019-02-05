FTS International, Inc. : to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Energy Summit

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Doss, will be presenting at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Energy Summit to be held in Vail, Colorado from February 10-13, 2019.

Mr. Doss is scheduled to present on Monday, February 11, 2019, at approximately 12:10 p.m. Mountain Time (2:10 p.m. Eastern Time). A link to the live webcast and replay of this presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of FTSI’s website, FTSI.com. The accompanying slide presentation will be available the morning of the presentation.

About FTS International, Inc.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS International is one of the largest providers of hydraulic fracturing services in North America with an operating footprint consisting of five of the most active major unconventional basins in the United States. The Company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, or E&P, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations.

For more information about FTS International, Inc. or this event, please contact FTSI Investor Relations at Investors@FTSI.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005833/en/