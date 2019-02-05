Log in
FTS INTERNATIONAL INC (FTSI)
FTS International, Inc. : to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Energy Summit

02/05/2019 | 01:31pm EST

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Doss, will be presenting at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Energy Summit to be held in Vail, Colorado from February 10-13, 2019.

Mr. Doss is scheduled to present on Monday, February 11, 2019, at approximately 12:10 p.m. Mountain Time (2:10 p.m. Eastern Time). A link to the live webcast and replay of this presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of FTSI’s website, FTSI.com. The accompanying slide presentation will be available the morning of the presentation.

About FTS International, Inc.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS International is one of the largest providers of hydraulic fracturing services in North America with an operating footprint consisting of five of the most active major unconventional basins in the United States. The Company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, or E&P, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations.

For more information about FTS International, Inc. or this event, please contact FTSI Investor Relations at Investors@FTSI.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 541 M
EBIT 2018 334 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 320 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 3,37
P/E ratio 2019 12,72
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capitalization 957 M
Chart FTS INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
FTS International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTS INTERNATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 11,7 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Doss Chief Executive Officer
Yong Siang Goh Chairman
Buddy Petersen Chief Operating Officer
Lance Turner Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Domenic J. DellOsso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FTS INTERNATIONAL INC23.21%957
SCHLUMBERGER NV23.50%61 680
HALLIBURTON COMPANY21.33%28 252
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO13.26%25 439
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO17.32%11 559
TECHNIPFMC20.12%10 587
