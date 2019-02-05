FTS International, Inc. : to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Energy Summit

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) announced today that its Chief
Executive Officer, Michael Doss, will be presenting at the Credit Suisse
24th Annual Energy Summit to be held in Vail, Colorado from
February 10-13, 2019.
Mr. Doss is scheduled to present on Monday, February 11, 2019, at
approximately 12:10 p.m. Mountain Time (2:10 p.m. Eastern Time). A link
to the live webcast and replay of this presentation will be available in
the Events & Presentations section of FTSI’s website, FTSI.com. The
accompanying slide presentation will be available the morning of the
presentation.
About FTS International, Inc.
Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS International is one of the
largest providers of hydraulic fracturing services in North America with
an operating footprint consisting of five of the most active major
unconventional basins in the United States. The Company’s services
enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by
exploration and production, or E&P, companies in shale and other
unconventional resource formations.
For more information about FTS International, Inc. or this event, please
contact FTSI Investor Relations at Investors@FTSI.com.
