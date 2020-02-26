Log in
FTS International, Inc. : to Present at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Energy Summit

02/26/2020

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Lance Turner, will be presenting at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Energy Summit to be held in Vail, Colorado from March 1-4, 2020.

Mr. Turner is scheduled to present on Monday, March 2, 2020, at approximately 12:10 p.m. Mountain Time (2:10 p.m. Eastern Time). The accompanying slide presentation will be available the morning of the presentation prior to market-open, and can be accessed at www.FTSI.com/investor-relations/events.

For more information about FTS International or this event, please contact us at Investors@FTSI.com.

About FTS International

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS International is one of the largest independent hydraulic fracturing service companies and one of the only vertically integrated service providers of its kind in North America.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 651 M
EBIT 2020 29,1 M
Net income 2020 -3,48 M
Debt 2020 215 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,9x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
EV / Sales2021 0,38x
Capitalization 110 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,00  $
Last Close Price 1,03  $
Spread / Highest target 216%
Spread / Average Target 94,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Doss Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yong Siang Goh Chairman
Buddy Petersen Chief Operating Officer
Lance Turner Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Domenic J. Dell'Osso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.96%110
SCHLUMBERGER NV-23.06%40 729
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-22.31%16 727
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-24.00%12 168
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-19.24%7 808
TECHNIPFMC PLC-28.78%6 827
