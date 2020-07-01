British midcaps gain as investors hope for post-pandemic recovery

London's mid-cap index inched higher on Wednesday as investors clung to hopes of more stimulus and a pickup in economic activity in the second half of the year, shrugging off concerns about more possible lockdowns following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 was up 0.4% after closing Tuesday with its best quarter in eight years, partly on the back of historic global monetary and fiscal stimulus. Early gains were led by the auto <.FTNMX3350>, energy <.FTNMX0530> and retail <.FTNMX5370> sectors.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 dipped 0.1%, tracking weakness in Asian stocks following a spike in coronavirus infections.

Upper Crust owner SSP tumbled 3.8% to the bottom of the FTSE 250 after saying it could cut about 5,000 jobs in a proposed restructuring of its UK business due to very low passenger numbers.

