FTSE 100 INDEX

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
British midcaps gain as investors hope for post-pandemic recovery

07/01/2020 | 03:43am EDT
A low fog engulfs the skyscrapers of the financial district of Canary Wharf

London's mid-cap index inched higher on Wednesday as investors clung to hopes of more stimulus and a pickup in economic activity in the second half of the year, shrugging off concerns about more possible lockdowns following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 was up 0.4% after closing Tuesday with its best quarter in eight years, partly on the back of historic global monetary and fiscal stimulus. Early gains were led by the auto <.FTNMX3350>, energy <.FTNMX0530> and retail <.FTNMX5370> sectors.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 dipped 0.1%, tracking weakness in Asian stocks following a spike in coronavirus infections.

Upper Crust owner SSP tumbled 3.8% to the bottom of the FTSE 250 after saying it could cut about 5,000 jobs in a proposed restructuring of its UK business due to very low passenger numbers.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
SSP GROUP PLC -2.10% 252.6 Delayed Quote.-60.43%
