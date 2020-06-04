Log in
News Summary

Carnival's Princess Cruises extends suspension of some voyages

06/04/2020 | 03:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Long Beach, California

Carnival Corp's Princess Cruises on Thursday extended the suspension of some of its voyages in Australia, Canada and Taiwan as ports around the world remain shut due to the coronavirus crisis.

Cruise lines, hammered by a crisis which has seen some ships develop into high-profile infection hotspots, in recent days have been steadily pushing back cancellations well into the second half of 2020.

Princess Cruises, long a favourite of older travellers, said it has extended the delay of operations on all cruises sailing in and out of Australia through mid-September on the Sea Princess, Majestic Princess, Sun Princess and Sapphire Princess.

At least three of Princess Cruises liners became hotbeds for coronavirus infections. One of them, the Ruby Princess, became part of a homicide investigation in Australia as the country's deadliest virus infection source.

Morgan Stanley analysts said it will be challenging for cruise ships to structure social distancing in a way that does not put off passengers or make the business model unviable. They expect sailings to resume in 2021.

Carnival, which is also listed on the London Stock Exchange, is set to lose its seat at the top table of British blue chips after the COVID-19 crisis knocked the value of their shares to below the threshold of London's prestigious FTSE 100 index.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shailesh Kuber)
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARNIVAL PLC 5.03% 1156.054 Delayed Quote.-67.77%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.88% 8260 Delayed Quote.6.45%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.92% 46.91 Delayed Quote.-8.24%
SAPPHIRE CORPORATION LIMITED 1.89% 0.108 End-of-day quote.89.47%
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 279.2 Delayed Quote.11.41%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 328.2 Delayed Quote.9.25%
EASYJET PLC 784.4 Delayed Quote.8.13%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 1185 Delayed Quote.7.92%
AVIVA PLC 278.9 Delayed Quote.6.90%
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 2471 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 100.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.16%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 1694.5 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
FRESNILLO PLC 746.8 Delayed Quote.-5.87%
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 1498.5 Delayed Quote.-6.37%
