FTSE 100 edges up on AstraZeneca boost

The FTSE 100 added 0.2%, tracking gains in other major stock markets overnight as hopes grew of fresh stimulus from central banks and governments to beat back the risk of recession. The mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> also gained 0.2% by 0709 GMT.

AstraZeneca rose 1.5% and was the biggest boost to the blue-chip index after the results of the Farxiga study.

Shares in mining heavyweight BHP shed 2% as a warning that global economic headwinds could hit demand for iron ore and copper took the shine off its largest annual profit in five years.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)