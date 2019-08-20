Log in
FTSE 100 INDEX    F100

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
News 
News of the components of FTSE 100 INDEX

FTSE 100 edges up on AstraZeneca boost

0
08/20/2019 | 03:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched higher in early deals on Tuesday, as AstraZeneca advanced after its diabetes drug Farxiga met the main goal of a heart failure study, offsetting a post-earnings drop for miner BHP.

The FTSE 100 added 0.2%, tracking gains in other major stock markets overnight as hopes grew of fresh stimulus from central banks and governments to beat back the risk of recession. The mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> also gained 0.2% by 0709 GMT.

AstraZeneca rose 1.5% and was the biggest boost to the blue-chip index after the results of the Farxiga study.

Shares in mining heavyweight BHP shed 2% as a warning that global economic headwinds could hit demand for iron ore and copper took the shine off its largest annual profit in five years.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA 1.52% 7386 Delayed Quote.23.97%
BHP GROUP PLC -1.40% 1756.4 Delayed Quote.7.86%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LME COPPER CASH 0.80% 5755.5 End-of-day quote.-1.43%
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100 INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
J SAINSBURY PLC 192.175 Real-time Quote.2.03%
OCADO GROUP PLC 1227.25 Real-time Quote.1.93%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN 1952 Real-time Quote.1.91%
COMPASS GROUP PLC 2093 Real-time Quote.1.70%
NMC HEALTH PLC 1929.75 Real-time Quote.1.57%
UNITED UTILITIES 789 Real-time Quote.-1.05%
BRITISH LAND COMPANY 480 Real-time Quote.-1.07%
RENTOKIL INITIAL 453.05 Real-time Quote.-1.21%
BHP GROUP PLC 1757.7 Real-time Quote.-1.33%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 417.35 Real-time Quote.-1.55%
Heatmap :
