Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

FTSE 100 rises on China data, Antofagasta

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 03:40am EDT
Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday after seven sessions in the red as upbeat industrial output and retail sales data from China signalled a steadying economy, while miner Antofagasta surged after its joint venture won an arbitration award.

The FTSE 100 inched higher by 0.2% as at 0707 GMT, with the midcaps <.FTMC> also rising by the same level.

Industrial output and retail sales data in China comfortably topped forecasts, but economic growth slowed to its weakest pace in at least 27 years.

Antofagasta jumped 5% after a World Bank tribunal ordered Pakistan to pay damages of $5.8 billion to Tethyan Copper, a JV between the company and Barrick Gold, in a dispute over a copper mine.

Retailer Sports Direct slumped 10% on the FTSE 250 midcap index after it delayed its preliminary results, citing problems integrating House of Fraser and increased scrutiny of its accounts that could affect its guidance.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA 4.87% 904.0544 Delayed Quote.10.19%
BARRICK GOLD CORP 0.47% 21.51 Delayed Quote.16.71%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL -11.69% 233 Delayed Quote.10.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FTSE 100 INDEX
03:40aFTSE 100 rises on China data, Antofagasta
RE
07/11LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 drops as healthcare giants overshadow Fed-drive..
RE
07/11Global Stocks Muted After S&P 500 Record
DJ
07/11ROBERT NOEL : Land Securities CEO Robert Noel to retire next year
RE
07/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Exporters lead FTSE 100 lower as Fed Chair's comments kn..
RE
07/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks to Open Lower Ahead of Fed Testimony
DJ
07/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks to Open Lower Ahead of Fed Testimony
DJ
07/10VODAFONE : CEO, CFO to Give Up 20% of Share Incentive on Low Stock Price
DJ
07/10Europe Stocks Edge Down Ahead of Fed Testimony
DJ
07/10Europe Stocks Edge Down Ahead of Fed Testimony
DJ
More news
News of the components of FTSE 100 INDEX
02:59aCost of British car insurance rises in second quarter - survey
RE
02:45aASTRAZENECA : Update on US regulatory decision for Farxiga in type-1 diabetes
PU
02:33aANTOFAGASTA : Barrick Gold Pakistan JV Awarded $5.84 Billion in Damages
DJ
02:30aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Phase 3 Study of Zejula Met Trial Objectives
DJ
02:01aASTRAZENECA : Update on US regulatory decision for Farxiga
AQ
01:13aJUST EAT : Best of the brokers
AQ
07/14GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK in talks to name HSBC's Symonds as its next chairman - Blo..
RE
More news
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100 INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
ANTOFAGASTA 903.3 Real-time Quote.4.67%
JUST EAT PLC 627.3 Real-time Quote.2.50%
EVRAZ PLC 627.8 Real-time Quote.1.55%
FRESNILLO PLC 892.8 Real-time Quote.1.52%
NMC HEALTH PLC 2256 Real-time Quote.1.39%
SCHRODERS PLC 2956.5 Real-time Quote.-1.12%
KINGFISHER 218.9 Real-time Quote.-1.17%
ADMIRAL GROUP 2245 Real-time Quote.-1.23%
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC 332.3 Real-time Quote.-1.25%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC 1680.3 Real-time Quote.-4.73%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About