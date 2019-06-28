Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

FTSE 100 steady as Sino-U.S. talks in focus, buyout offer pushes Merlin higher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 03:39am EDT
Traders look at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - Britain's main index was relatively unchanged on Friday as investors waited for a crucial Sino-U.S. meeting this weekend, while Madame Tussauds owner Merlin surged after a buyout offer.

The FTSE 100 was roughly flat, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> added 0.4% by 0710 GMT.

Uncertainty over whether any signs of progress towards a resolution of Washington and Beijing's trade war would emerge kept activity among most major sectors muted in early dealings.

Legoland operator Merlin Entertainments jumped 14.2% to 451 pence on the mid-cap index after agreeing to be acquired by the investment vehicle of Lego's founding family and Blackstone in a 455 pence a share deal.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP 0.29% 44.31 Delayed Quote.48.64%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS 14.00% 450.22 Delayed Quote.24.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FTSE 100 INDEX
03:57aUK housebuilders rally on report UK PM candidate to cut taxes in no-deal budg..
RE
03:39aFTSE 100 steady as Sino-U.S. talks in focus, buyout offer pushes Merlin highe..
RE
06/27LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slips on uncertain U.S.-China trade prospects
RE
06/26LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 retreats after Fed stance, global trade picture..
RE
06/26Autonomy founder Lynch denies wrongdoing in HP fraud case
RE
06/26EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Markets Higher On U.S.-China Trade Hopes
DJ
06/26LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Flat As Boris Johnson Summons Ghost Of Napoleo..
DJ
06/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 edged up as gains in miners, oil offset global ..
RE
06/25No-deal Brexit - what it might mean for UK economy
RE
06/25LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Down As Boris Johnson Campaign Struggles
DJ
More news
News of the components of FTSE 100 INDEX
03:30aBERKELEY : Award win for "next level" St Joseph
PU
02:36aBT : Telecoms group Orange sold remaining stake in BT for 486 million pounds
RE
02:16aSSE : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02:03aSTANDARD CHARTERED : accelerates momentum of its digital strategy across Africa ..
AQ
12:46aLLOYDS BANKING : Business Confidence Rises for Third Time in Four Months
PU
06/27BT : ADRs Trade Mostly Higher Along with Broad Market
DJ
06/27BT : intended share repurchase from Orange
PU
More news
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100 INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
BERKELEY 3702.5 Real-time Quote.3.39%
BURBERRY GROUP 1835.25 Real-time Quote.2.59%
TAYLOR WIMPEY 159.15 Real-time Quote.2.38%
J SAINSBURY 194.975 Real-time Quote.1.87%
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS 574.3 Real-time Quote.1.79%
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP 2385.5 Real-time Quote.-0.65%
UNITED UTILITIES 784.1 Real-time Quote.-0.70%
ROLLS-ROYCE 837 Real-time Quote.-0.85%
BT GROUP PLC 195.8 Real-time Quote.-1.48%
EVRAZ PLC 645.6 Real-time Quote.-1.53%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About