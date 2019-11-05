FTSE buoyed by gains in AB Foods, trade hopes

The FTSE 100 rose 0.1% by 0810 GMT, holding at a one-month high it touched in the previous session, while the midcap index <.FTMC> dipped 0.1% due to a sell-off in industrial stocks after Weir Group underwhelming outlook.

Associated British Foods was on track for its best day in more than 10 months after it posted higher annual earnings and said it was well-positioned for further earnings growth in the new 2019-20 year.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)