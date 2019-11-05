Log in
FTSE 100 Index

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
FTSE buoyed by gains in AB Foods, trade hopes

11/05/2019 | 03:38am EST
Traders sit at their desks at IG Index in London

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 was lifted by a near 5% jump in Primark owner A.B. Foods following its strong forecast on Tuesday, while miners gained on brighter hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.1% by 0810 GMT, holding at a one-month high it touched in the previous session, while the midcap index <.FTMC> dipped 0.1% due to a sell-off in industrial stocks after Weir Group underwhelming outlook.

Associated British Foods was on track for its best day in more than 10 months after it posted higher annual earnings and said it was well-positioned for further earnings growth in the new 2019-20 year.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS 4.29% 2334 Delayed Quote.10.08%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 0.20% 4717.5 Delayed Quote.11.16%
WEIR GROUP -0.45% 1435.5 Delayed Quote.10.36%
