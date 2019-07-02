Log in
FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
Financials, miners lead FTSE 100 higher; Funding Circle slumps

07/02/2019 | 03:22am EDT
Traders look at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 climbed on Tuesday, as investors shrugged off the implications of weak U.S. manufacturing data and concerns over Washington's trade deal with Beijing, while mid-cap Funding Circle tanked after cutting its revenue forecast.

The FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> rose 0.2% by 0706 GMT.

In early deals, the main index was partly boosted by financial stocks <.FTNMX8350>, which advanced for a third straight session, while gains in miners also supported the blue-chip bourse.

On the FTSE 250, Funding Circle plummeted 24% to an all-time low after it halved its 2019 revenue growth forecast due to reduced demand for loans from its peer-to-peer lending platform.

But online trading platform Plus500 jumped nearly 9% after posting higher second-quarter revenue, as signs of reduced levels of marketing across its peer group in part bumped up its customer numbers.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC -21.78% 127.5 Delayed Quote.-52.75%
PLUS500 LTD 4.60% 562 Delayed Quote.-60.66%
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100 INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
SEVERN TRENT 2084.5 Real-time Quote.1.58%
RECKITT BENCKISER 6253.5 Real-time Quote.1.48%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 606.4 Real-time Quote.1.34%
COCA-COLA HBC AG 3017 Real-time Quote.1.24%
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC 1112.75 Real-time Quote.1.16%
SCHRODERS PLC 3054 Real-time Quote.-1.67%
MONDI PLC 1790.25 Real-time Quote.-1.85%
NMC HEALTH PLC 2471 Real-time Quote.-1.87%
AUTO TRADER GROUP 542.2 Real-time Quote.-1.88%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 4902 Real-time Quote.-3.69%
