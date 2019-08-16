Log in
FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
LSE glitch delays open of FTSE 100, midcap trading

08/16/2019 | 03:52am EDT
(Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said on Friday a technical glitch delayed in the opening of trading on the UK blue chip FTSE 100 and midcap <.FTMC> stocks indexes, the LSE's second outage in just over a year.

The exchange was investigating a "potential trading services issue" and would have further information by 0750 GMT, it said in a statement on its website.

An LSE spokeswoman said a "technical issue had affected trading in some securities," but she had no further detail on the cause of the fault or when the problem might be resolved.

In June 2018, trading on the LSE, one of the world's largest stock markets, was delayed by an hour due to a technical fault.

Reuters News' parent Thomson Reuters holds a 45% stake in Refinitiv, which is being bought out by the LSE. Thomson Reuters will own 15% in LSE after the proposed deal closes.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru, Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Josephine Mason in London; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Jason Neely)

By Thyagaraju Adinarayan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 0.51% 6722 Delayed Quote.65.49%
THOMSON REUTERS CORP 0.34% 87.55 Delayed Quote.32.34%
