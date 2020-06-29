Log in
London shares dip as global COVID-19 deaths cross half a million

06/29/2020 | 10:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

By Shashank Nayar and Sagarika Jaisinghani

London shares retreated on Monday as investors feared a second round of lockdowns with global COVID-19 deaths crossing half a million, while a record plunge in British private-sector activity underlined the economic toll of the pandemic.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, extending declines from last week, as the surge in cases of the novel coronavirus erased investor optimism around a faster economic rebound.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 0.5%, led by personal goods <.FTNMX3760>, food and beverage <.FTNMX5330> <.FTNMX3530> and banking <.FTNMX8350> stocks.

"With COVID-19 filling the airwaves, investors have been uncomfortable chasing the market higher, and with the central banks fully priced in, they will be quick to take profit on upticks," said Stephen Innes, markets strategist at AxiCorp.

UK stocks have staged a strong rebound in the past three months following a coronavirus-driven crash in March, and are on track for one of their best quarters since the global financial crisis, boosted in part by historic global stimulus.

But the pace of gains has slowed this month, with the FTSE 100 still about 20% away from its January high, as macroeconomic data highlights the extent of the economic damage from a nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the disease.

Data on Sunday showed British private-sector economic activity fell at a record pace in the three months to June, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the health crisis had been a disaster for the UK.

Among individual stocks, lender Morses Club fell 4.1% as online accounts provided by it were frozen following action by British regulators against the UK unit of payments services firm Wirecard.

But Energean Oil & Gas jumped 11.2% to the top of the FTSE 250 as it reduced its capital expenditure forecast for 2020 to between $760 million and $780 million from $840 million.

(The story corrects to "January high" from "January record high" in paragraph 6.)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGEAN PLC 12.63% 496.5 Delayed Quote.-52.31%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.81% 41.05 Delayed Quote.-37.24%
MORSES CLUB PLC -8.16% 45 Delayed Quote.-64.23%
WIRECARD AG 165.77% 3.409 Delayed Quote.-98.81%
WTI 2.25% 38.685 Delayed Quote.-36.46%
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
EASYJET PLC 680 Delayed Quote.4.36%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 436.9 Delayed Quote.3.38%
PEARSON PLC 578.2 Delayed Quote.2.88%
BP PLC 312.8 Delayed Quote.2.69%
BARCLAYS PLC 113.86 Delayed Quote.2.60%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC 544.8 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
INFORMA PLC 458.7 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC 491.1 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
AVEVA GROUP 4031 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
OCADO GROUP PLC 1984.5 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
