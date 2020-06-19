Log in
FTSE 100 INDEX

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
News 
News

London stocks gain on sharp rebound in May retail sales, oil boost

06/19/2020 | 12:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

London shares rose on Friday as a sharp rebound in retail sales in May bolstered hopes of a swift economic recovery from a pandemic-driven slump, while energy shares tracked a gain in oil prices.

Data on Friday showed retail sales volumes surged by a record 12% in May amid an easing in the nationwide shutdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Food and beverage <.FTNMX3530> stocks were among the top gainers, and along with personal goods <.FTNMX3760> took the mid-cap FTSE 250 up 0.8%.

"The retail sales numbers show the economy isn't dead," said Andrea Cicione, strategist at TS Lombard, adding that investors were positioning for second-quarter numbers while keeping an eye on the resurgence in COVID-19 cases globally.

The FTSE 100 led gains among European peers, closing up 1.1%. A slide in the pound also aided gains in internationally focused firms on the blue-chip index. [GBP/]

As oil prices rose on OPEC+ agreeing to meet supply cut commitments, BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc rose 2% and 1%, respectively. [O/R]

Lenders Lloyds, Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland, however, fell after Britain's markets watchdog proposed extending consumer credit payment holidays by three months to support borrowers.

The FTSE 100 gained 3% on the week, rising for the fourth week in five as optimism globally around increasing business activity overshadowed concerns of further lockdowns.

UK stock markets have joined a global rally following a pandemic-driven crash in March, with the FTSE 100 now less than 20% below its record high, partly aided by historic stimulus.

A survey on Friday showed consumer sentiment recorded its biggest improvement in nearly four years in June.

But as data showed surging public debt, and given plummeting tax receipts and soaring spending, managing the public accounts remains a daunting challenge for the government, warned Laura Suter, personal finance analyst at AJ Bell.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew, Shashank Nayar and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Alex Richardson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AJ BELL PLC -2.40% 386.5 Delayed Quote.-7.69%
BARCLAYS PLC -1.75% 116.56 Delayed Quote.-33.96%
BP PLC 2.10% 321.45 Delayed Quote.-33.24%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -0.60% 32.235 Delayed Quote.-48.11%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.62% 41.98 Delayed Quote.-38.58%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 0.74% 15.422 Delayed Quote.-41.49%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC -0.65% 121.7 Delayed Quote.-49.02%
WTI 0.73% 39.387 Delayed Quote.-38.92%
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
