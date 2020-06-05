Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

London stocks gain, set for strong weekly gains on recovery hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 03:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy

UK stocks rose on Friday and were set for their third straight week of gains as optimism around a post-coronavirus economic recovery drove investors back to riskier assets, while housebuilder Taylor Wimpey jumped on a rebound in bookings.

The firm added 3.2% and was among the top gainers on the FTSE 100 after it also said it had seen fewer cancellations in Britain's nine-week lockdown than in the same period last year.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.9%, with travel stocks <.FTNMX5750> surging on a report saying https://www.ft.com/content/59fc4439-42b3-4de4-8276-5948d4514c4f some European countries were keen to adopt "transport corridors", which would let British holidaymakers visit Mediterranean resorts without quarantining for 14 days on their return.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was up 1.4%, with consumer discretionary, industrial and financial stocks among the biggest boosts.

Premier Oil surged 11.6% after saying it would issue discounted shares to activist hedge fund ARCM representing 8.91% of the company to pay for North Sea assets from BP.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 2.42% 344.7 Delayed Quote.-28.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.36% 40.38 Delayed Quote.-40.09%
PREMIER OIL PLC 11.85% 35.43 Delayed Quote.-67.62%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 3.31% 164.05 Delayed Quote.-17.92%
WTI 1.15% 37.617 Delayed Quote.-39.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FTSE 100 INDEX
03:24aLondon stocks gain, set for strong weekly gains on recovery hopes
RE
06/04UK stocks end lower as risk rally pauses for breath
RE
06/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: LVMH buyer’s remorse, Amazon faces lawsuit
06/04ICG assets under management rise, but investment arm feels COVID-19 pain
RE
06/04Carnival's Princess Cruises extends suspension of some voyages
RE
06/04Carnival's Princess Cruises extends suspension of some voyages
RE
06/03EasyJet, Carnival ejected from UK's top share index, Avast steps up
RE
06/03London stocks surge as recovery optimism buoyed by robust data
RE
06/02London stocks end at near three-month highs on recovery hopes
RE
06/02LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : EasyJet and Carnival to bid FTSE 100 adieu due to COVID-..
RE
More news
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 316.8397 Delayed Quote.9.94%
EASYJET PLC 907 Delayed Quote.8.88%
WHITBREAD PLC 2680 Delayed Quote.6.14%
M&G PLC 157.4864 Delayed Quote.4.47%
MEGGITT PLC 353.522 Delayed Quote.4.10%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 6958 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
EXPERIAN PLC 2878 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC 483.9 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC 1670.5 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
PENNON GROUP PLC 1113.125 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group