Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/15
7234.11   +0.28%
03:24aLondon stocks inch higher on stimulus, recovery hopes
RE
06/01London stocks rise as coronavirus lockdowns begin to ease
RE
06/01Hong Kong Leads Global Markets Higher
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

London stocks inch higher on stimulus, recovery hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 03:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

UK shares climbed on Tuesday as hopes of fresh government stimulus to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis added to optimism about a faster recovery with the easing of a nationwide lockdown.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.3%, gaining for the fifth session in six, as a report said finance minister Rishi Sunak was considering national insurance holidays for companies as part of a stimulus package to be announced in July.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.4%, hitting its highest in nearly three months, although a broader rally was capped by deepening tensions between Washington and Beijing and U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to use force to end violent protests in American cities. [MKTS/GLOB]

The UK travel and leisure index <.FTNMX5750> jumped 1.2% as a report said the government was aiming to replace coronavirus quarantine for people arriving at airports by the end of June, with so-called air bridges being considered as an option.

Card Factory jumped 9.8% as the greeting card retailer signalled it would reopen about 10% of its stores around June 15 even after it said it was unable to give an outlook for the 2021 financial year.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOLLORÉ 0.87% 2.772 Real-time Quote.-29.36%
CARD FACTORY PLC 2.44% 40.0071 Delayed Quote.-72.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FTSE 100 INDEX
03:24aLondon stocks inch higher on stimulus, recovery hopes
RE
06/01London stocks rise as coronavirus lockdowns begin to ease
RE
06/01Hong Kong Leads Global Markets Higher
DJ
05/29UK stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions, but mark monthly gains
RE
05/28FTSE 100 up as AstraZeneca, GSK climb on vaccine hopes
RE
05/28EUROPE : A long and winding road to recovery for European stocks - Reuters poll
RE
05/27UK stocks end higher as economic recovery hopes build
RE
05/27S&P Futures Up, Global Stocks Mixed
DJ
05/26British retail reopening plan lifts blue chip index
RE
05/26EUROPE : Travel firms propel European stocks to strongest close in 11 weeks
RE
More news
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
STANDARD CHARTERED 400.3 Delayed Quote.7.87%
MEGGITT PLC 286.1 Delayed Quote.3.29%
EVRAZ PLC 290.4 Delayed Quote.2.83%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 293.8199 Delayed Quote.2.55%
BT GROUP PLC 119.1 Delayed Quote.2.45%
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC 2270 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 186.05 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
PEARSON PLC 490.5 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
PERSIMMON 2341 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
OCADO GROUP PLC 2176 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group