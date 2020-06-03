Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

London stocks jump as China data fuels recovery optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 03:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A street cleaning operative walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy, in Lond

UK shares jumped to fresh three-month highs on Wednesday as data showed China's services sector returned to growth in May, bolstering hopes of a faster global rebound from a coronavirus-driven slump.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.8%, as the reading of a survey gauging China's May services sector activity jumped to its highest level since 2010 following the easing of sweeping lockdowns.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 added 1%, with energy <.FTNMX0530>, life insurers <.FTNMX8570> and aerospace-related stocks <.FTNMX2710> among the early gainers.

Travel and leisure stocks <.FTNMX5750> rose for a third straight session as the government said it would review its quarantine procedures for international arrivals based on their economic impact.

A 7.3% jump for TUI Group, Europe's biggest travel company, was also driven by a deal it struck with U.S.-based Boeing for compensation and slower delivery of the 737 MAX aircraft.

Defence contractor Chemring Group soared 17.6% to the top of the FTSE 250 as it maintained its annual targets and raised dividend after managing to win new orders from the United States despite the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.27% 153.31 Delayed Quote.-53.53%
CHEMRING GROUP PLC 17.89% 243 Delayed Quote.-11.23%
TUI AG 6.07% 5.354 Delayed Quote.-55.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FTSE 100 INDEX
03:22aLondon stocks jump as China data fuels recovery optimism
RE
06/02London stocks end at near three-month highs on recovery hopes
RE
06/02LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : EasyJet and Carnival to bid FTSE 100 adieu due to COVID-..
RE
06/01London stocks rise as coronavirus lockdowns begin to ease
RE
06/01Hong Kong Leads Global Markets Higher
DJ
05/29UK stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions, but mark monthly gains
RE
05/28FTSE 100 up as AstraZeneca, GSK climb on vaccine hopes
RE
05/28EUROPE : A long and winding road to recovery for European stocks - Reuters poll
RE
05/27UK stocks end higher as economic recovery hopes build
RE
05/27S&P Futures Up, Global Stocks Mixed
DJ
More news
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 15.692 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.32%
CENTRICA PLC 39.76 Delayed Quote.3.17%
CRH PLC 31.105 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.83%
BP PLC 336.9055 Delayed Quote.2.53%
COMPASS GROUP PLC 1277.5 Delayed Quote.2.28%
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 1585.5 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC 648 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 1555.5 Delayed Quote.-1.27%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 126.9639 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
AVEVA GROUP 3956 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group