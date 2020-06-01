Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

London stocks jump as retailers set to reopen from shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 04:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A street cleaning operative walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy, in Lond

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

London-listed shares rose more than 1% on Monday as retailers prepared to reopen stores following a months-long coronavirus-led lockdown, with Primark's owner pushing ahead to restart all its England shops on June 15.

Associated British Foods, owner of the fashion retailer, jumped 6.4% to the top of the FTSE 100 and the wider retailer index <.FTNMX5370> added 0.8%.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 1.6%, after ending May on a downbeat note on fears of a strong U.S. response to China's move to impose a national security law in Hong Kong. But global equity markets rallied on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump made no mention of pulling out of the Phase 1 trade deal while saying his administration would begin the process of eliminating special treatment for Hong Kong.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was up 1.5%, building on a strong two-month rally that has been powered by hopes the UK economy would rebound from a looming coronavirus-fuelled global recession.

"Re-opening optimism reigns supreme as markets have temporarily shelved the U.S.-China trade war escalation playbooks in favour of the bullish-for-market re-opening scripts," said Stephen Innes, markets strategist at Axicorp.

The FTSE 100 has recovered about 26% since crashing to an eight-year low in March, with battered travel <.FTNMX5750> and mining <.FTNMX1770> stocks posting some of the sharpest gains.

AstraZeneca rose 1.4% and was among the biggest boosts to the FTSE 100 after its and U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc's cancer drug received a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency as a maintenance treatment for a form of pancreatic cancer.

But Ted Baker slumped 10.2%. The fashion brand said it would raise 95 million pounds ($117.84 million) through a stock issue to help it ride out the coronavirus crisis, after reporting a loss of 79.9 million pounds for the year to January.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 7.17% 1948.45 Delayed Quote.-29.91%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.50% 8623 Delayed Quote.14.13%
TED BAKER PLC -11.02% 135.2458 Delayed Quote.-62.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FTSE 100 INDEX
04:19aLondon stocks jump as retailers set to reopen from shutdown
RE
03:55aHong Kong Leads Global Markets Higher -- Update
DJ
05/29UK stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions, but mark monthly gains
RE
05/28FTSE 100 up as AstraZeneca, GSK climb on vaccine hopes
RE
05/28EUROPE : A long and winding road to recovery for European stocks - Reuters poll
RE
05/27UK stocks end higher as economic recovery hopes build
RE
05/27S&P Futures Up, Global Stocks Mixed
DJ
05/26British retail reopening plan lifts blue chip index
RE
05/26EUROPE : Travel firms propel European stocks to strongest close in 11 weeks
RE
05/26EUROPE : European shares near 11-week high, UK stocks surge
RE
More news
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 1951.5 Delayed Quote.7.17%
STANDARD CHARTERED 388.3 Delayed Quote.5.40%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 240.536 Delayed Quote.5.27%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 283.8 Delayed Quote.4.49%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 115 Delayed Quote.4.21%
SEGRO PLC 828.6 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC 401.9 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
SAGE GROUP PLC 681 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 1469.5 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 2514.98 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group