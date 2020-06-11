Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

London stocks open lower on fears of second wave of infections, Fed outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 03:28am EDT
Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

London stocks opened lower on Thursday as fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections in the United States and a gloomy outlook by the Federal Reserve trumped optimism around a global economic revival.

Total cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States cases surpassed 2 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally.

The Fed projected the U.S. economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020 and signalled it plans years of extraordinary support for an economy facing a long road back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 2.7%, with oil & gas stocks <.FTNMX0530> leading declines with a 4.1% tumble.

Most cyclical stocks traded lower at the opening bell, while defensive healthcare stocks inched higher.

The British mid-cap index fell 2.8%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.01% 40.37 Delayed Quote.-38.24%
WTI -1.01% 38.176 Delayed Quote.-37.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FTSE 100 INDEX
03:57aUnilever to Unify Legal Structure Under Single Parent Company -- Update
DJ
03:28aLondon stocks open lower on fears of second wave of infections, Fed outlook
RE
06/10London stocks fall for third straight day, Fed on the radar
RE
06/09London stocks end lower as HSBC, British American Tobacco weigh
RE
06/08AstraZeneca, Gilead merger doubted by Wall Street analysts
RE
06/08UK stocks end lower on concerns over corporate debt; AstraZeneca weighs
RE
06/08AstraZeneca, Gilead merger doubted by Wall Street analysts
RE
06/05UK shares close at near three-month highs, mark strong weekly gains
RE
06/04UK stocks end lower as risk rally pauses for breath
RE
06/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: LVMH buyer’s remorse, Amazon faces lawsuit
More news
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
FRESNILLO PLC 784.2 Delayed Quote.2.19%
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 1532 Delayed Quote.1.86%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 86.83 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.56%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 8468 Delayed Quote.0.76%
TESCO PLC 228.7 Delayed Quote.0.75%
OCADO GROUP PLC 1958.49 Delayed Quote.-5.80%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 271.09 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
MEGGITT PLC 292.1065 Delayed Quote.-6.04%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 116.18 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 330.9565 Delayed Quote.-6.32%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group