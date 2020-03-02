Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

London stocks rebound as investors bet on central bank stimulus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 03:35am EST
A trader sits at his desk at IG Index in London

London-listed shares bounced back on Monday as investors hoped of further monetary stimulus from central banks to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.7%, while the mid-cap index was up 2%. Oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc added 4% each, tracking oil prices, and were the biggest boosts to the FTSE 100.

Both benchmark indexes had closed on Friday with their biggest weekly declines since the 2008 financial crisis as the outbreak threatened to blow into a global pandemic and cripple supply chains.

Investors now expect central banks around the world to launch a coordinated effort to cut interest rates and shore up growth. Bets of the U.S. Federal Reserve reducing rates this month stand at 100%, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Miners <.FTNMX1770>, airlines <.FTNMX5750> and luxury goods makers <.FTNMX3760>, which were among the worst hit sectors last week, were up between 1.6% and 2.4%.

Investor attention in Britain will also turn to fresh Brexit negotiations, starting Monday, that aim to hammer out a trade deal by the end of the year to govern everything from aviation to fisheries and student exchanges.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -4.44% 411.2 Delayed Quote.-16.00%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.43% 0.86675 Delayed Quote.0.91%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.17% 51.6 Delayed Quote.-19.03%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 4.15% 20.12 Delayed Quote.-25.82%
WTI 3.68% 46.375 Delayed Quote.-21.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FTSE 100 INDEX
03:35aLondon stocks rebound as investors bet on central bank stimulus
RE
03/01NMC Health hires Moelis for debt restructuring - sources
RE
02/28London stocks hammered as pandemic fears grow
RE
02/28FTSE 100 Closes Down 3.4% in Its Worst Week Since 2010
DJ
02/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/27Shares briefly slip into correction as coronavirus wreaks havoc
RE
02/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/27UK's financial watchdog to investigate NMC Health
RE
02/27BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 1st Half Pretax Profit, Revenue Grew
DJ
More news
News of the components of FTSE 100 INDEX
02:48aJUST EAT : Cancellation of Listing of Just Eat
PU
02:23aANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
02:13aSAGE : Disposal of Brazilian business
PU
01:27aNMC HEALTH : hires Moelis bank to advise on its debt restructuring
AQ
01:27aLLOYDS BANKING : Tech firm Thought Machine rakes in $83m funding led by Draper E..
AQ
01:25aWPP : Working with dinosaurs?
AQ
03/01Big Drugmakers Warn About Coronavirus Impact on Business
DJ
More news
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100 INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
TUI AG 7.442 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.31%
ANTOFAGASTA 798.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.24%
RIO TINTO PLC 3798.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.75%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 179.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.45%
PEARSON PLC 585.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.00%
NMC HEALTH PLC 938.4 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group