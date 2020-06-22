Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

London stocks slide as global coronavirus cases rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 03:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

UK shares fell on Monday as the World Health Organization reported a record daily increase in novel coronavirus infections, sparking fears of another round of lockdowns and further economic damage from the pandemic.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 1%, tracking declines in other European markets after Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate jumped to 2.88, a rate showing infections are rising above the level needed to contain the disease over the longer term.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil the latest easing of the country's coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 also shed 1%, led by declines in battered energy <.FTNMX0530>, banks <.FTNMX8350> and travel and leisure <.FTNMX5750> stocks.

Glencore Plc tumbled 5.4% after saying late on Friday the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland had opened a criminal investigation into the commodity miner for failure to have measures in place to prevent alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC -4.73% 163.86 Delayed Quote.-26.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FTSE 100 INDEX
03:24aLondon stocks slide as global coronavirus cases rise
RE
06/19London stocks gain on sharp rebound in May retail sales, oil boost
RE
06/18London stocks slip as BoE slows bond purchases; AstraZeneca weighs
RE
06/18NATIONAL GRID : Fiscal Year 2020 Pretax Profit Fell, Sees GBP400 Million Virus H..
DJ
06/17Recovery optimism buoys London stocks; energy firm SSE jumps
RE
06/17SSE Approves Final Investment Decision on GBP580 Million Viking Onshore Wind ..
DJ
06/17Pension insurance deals boost UK company shares by up to 3%, says report
RE
06/17SSE Fiscal Year 2020 Profit Fell on Disposals; Expects GBP150 Million-GBP250 ..
DJ
06/17LEGAL & GENERAL : plans debt issue after 8% rise in assets since end-March
RE
06/16Stocks and dollar gain on U.S. retail sales, drug trial
RE
More news
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
FRESNILLO PLC 796.8484 Delayed Quote.2.16%
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 30.05 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.93%
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 1554.5 Delayed Quote.1.60%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 87.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.28%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 150.8 Delayed Quote.1.24%
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC 1230.96 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
EASYJET PLC 772.6 Delayed Quote.-3.18%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 3846 Delayed Quote.-3.73%
GLENCORE PLC 163.84 Delayed Quote.-4.73%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 258.2386 Delayed Quote.-4.88%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group