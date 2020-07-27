London stocks slip as Spain quarantine hits airlines

Log in
07/27/2020 | 03:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

UK shares dipped on Monday as a two-week quarantine on all travellers from Spain weighed on airline stocks, with simmering U.S.-China tensions and surging global COVID-19 cases also sparking a flight from risk assets.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.1%, extending declines after clocking its worst day in two weeks on Friday.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was marginally lower, with declines in industrial and consumer discretionary stocks offset by gains for materials and real estate firms.

London-listed shares of Europe's biggest holiday company, TUI AG, tumbled 8.4% after the company said it had decided to cancel all holidays to mainland Spain through Aug. 9 following the UK's decision to quarantine travellers.

EasyJet and British Airways-owner IAG fell 9.0% and 7.5%, respectively, even as they told customers on Saturday that they did not plan to cancel flights over the coming days.

The wider travel and leisure sector <.FTNMX5750> shed 1.3% to a two-week low.

Antofagasta rose 2.4% to the top of the FTSE 100 as the union of workers at its Zaldivar copper mine in northern Chile told Reuters that it had reached a contract deal with the Chilean-based miner, averting the risk of a walk-off.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 2.19% 1055.072 Delayed Quote.12.24%
EASYJET PLC -11.82% 520.6 Delayed Quote.-58.65%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -8.23% 182.501 Delayed Quote.-68.22%
TUI AG -13.84% 3.238 Delayed Quote.-67.17%
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 1893 Delayed Quote.4.88%
FRESNILLO PLC 1229 Delayed Quote.3.15%
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 1051.5 Delayed Quote.2.19%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 91.09 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.39%
GLENCORE PLC 184.9431 Delayed Quote.1.17%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 3652 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 100.55 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 256.3921 Delayed Quote.-4.37%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 182.25 Delayed Quote.-8.23%
EASYJET PLC 519.3795 Delayed Quote.-11.82%
