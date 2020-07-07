Log in
London stocks slip from near two-week highs as COVID-19 fears weigh

07/07/2020 | 03:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Construction work near the River Thames on the Greenwich Peninsula is seen next to the O2 and Canary Wharf financial district in London

London-listed shares retreated on Tuesday as investors booked profits after a strong rally in the previous session, with a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases also weighing on sentiment.

The export-laden FTSE 100 was down 0.9% after marking its best session in nearly three weeks on Monday in the wake of a jump in Chinese blue-chip stocks.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.4%, with banks <.FTNMX8350>, pharmaceutical <.FTNMX4570> and construction <.FTNMX2350> stocks leading declines.

Newspaper publisher Reach tumbled 10.8% and was set for its worst day in more than three months as it said it would cut about 550 jobs -- 12% of its workforce -- after the COVID-19 pandemic hit circulation and advertising.

In a bright spot, online trading platform Plus500 jumped 5.7% to the top of the FTSE 250 after saying revenue in the first-half nearly quadrupled.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PLUS500 LTD. 6.52% 1413.695 Delayed Quote.50.68%
REACH PLC -7.77% 82.4 Delayed Quote.-34.90%
