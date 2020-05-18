Log in
FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
News Summary

Miners boost London stocks as reopenings spur recovery hopes

05/18/2020 | 11:52am EDT
A man walks past the London Stock Exchange in the City of London

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

UK stocks surged more than 2% on Monday as investors bet on a faster recovery from a looming coronavirus-driven recession, while Hochschild Mining hit a nearly three-month high after saying it would restart its Peru operations.

The precious metals miner jumped 11.0% to the top of the FTSE 250 as it also signalled full output from its Inmaculada and Pallancata mines in Peru in the coming weeks.

The mining index <.FTNMX1770> added 5.2%, tracking commodity prices higher, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 rose 2.5%. [MET/L]

The FTSE 100 was up 2.3% after ending Friday with its first weekly slide in three. BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc gained 5.6% and 5.3%, respectively, as signs of higher demand drove oil prices to a one-month high. [O/R]

"The markets are trying to see through the mist and are trying to look six months down the road," said Keith Temperton, a trader at Tavira Securities in London.

"But the problem we've got now is the reality of asset prices has just vanished ... there's nothing to justify stocks and commodities being where they are, other than the Federal Reserve and central bank stimulus moves."

Trillions of dollars in global stimulus helped the FTSE 100 rebound in April from a brutal coronavirus-fuelled selloff in March, but gains in May have been tempered by growing evidence of the economic havoc already wrought by the health crisis.

A survey on Monday showed the number of Britons visiting shops collapsed in April due to a nationwide lockdown, while the head of the country's budget forecasting office warned UK economic output could have slumped more than 30% last month.

The banking index <.FTNMX8350> was among the smallest gainers of the day as a report cited the Bank of England's chief economist as saying the central bank was looking more urgently at negative interest rates to prop up the economy.

With the shutdown in economic activity putting millions out of work globally, investor attention will be on UK employment data due Tuesday, before turning to inflation and business activity data later in the week.

London-listed shares of Ireland-based Ryanair Holdings Plc jumped 6.7% even as it cut its annual passenger traffic target and warned it will look at pulling out of some European airports to ride out a near halt in global travel.

On the other hand, mall operator Intu Properties Plc slumped as much as 19% after warning it would likely breach its debt commitments at the end of June due to falling rental payments.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 8.20% 320.8 Delayed Quote.-37.13%
GOLD -1.36% 1734.32 Delayed Quote.14.79%
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC 12.14% 181 Delayed Quote.-11.80%
INTU PROPERTIES PLC -4.34% 4.146 Delayed Quote.-87.25%
LONDON BRENT OIL 5.71% 35.23 Delayed Quote.-52.36%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 8.05% 15.122 Delayed Quote.-46.51%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 15.76% 9.782 Delayed Quote.-42.24%
SILVER 1.11% 17.088 Delayed Quote.-6.82%
WTI 6.73% 32.466 Delayed Quote.-54.30%
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
TUI AG 3.387 Real-time Estimate Quote.15.44%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 1600.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.11.62%
EASYJET PLC 553.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.10.86%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 187.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.10.80%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 3554.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.81%
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC 501.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.03%
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC 2284.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.11%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 189.175 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.28%
OCADO GROUP PLC 1913.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.11%
Heatmap :
