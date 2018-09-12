Apple Introduces Watch With Electrocardiogram Capabilities

Apple unveiled its largest smartwatch screen ever, setting the tone early for a product showcase where larger displays are expected to assume outsize importance as the company tries to persuade customers to buy its newest gadgets.

CBS '60 Minutes' Executive Producer Jeff Fager to Depart

Jeff Fager, the executive producer of "60 Minutes" and one of the most powerful figures in television news, is leaving CBS after he "violated company policy," the company said.

United Technologies to Pay $13.9 Million to Settle SEC Bribery Case

United Technologies agreed to pay $13.9 million to settle U.S. allegations that it made illicit payments in its elevator and aircraft engine businesses.

Discovery Signs Deals With Hulu and Sling

Discovery Communications announced deals to have its channels carried on web TV services offered by Hulu and SlingTV, giving the company more reach on the new generation of online "skinny" pay-TV bundles.

China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Interested in Buying HNA's Deutsche Bank Stake

China's sovereign-wealth fund and other large investors have expressed interest in potentially buying shares in Deutsche Bank AG from embattled Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

Jenny Craig Weighs Sale as Performance Improves

After a turnaround under its private-equity owner, the weight-loss brand has engaged Rothschild & Co. to explore strategic alternatives including a sale.

Bike Maker Peloton Claims Flywheel Copied Its Technology

Peloton Interactive, the maker of popular at-home fitness bikes, is suing Flywheel Sports for allegedly stealing the technology that pipes cycling classes into users' homes.

As CFO Departs, Citigroup Has Only Good Problems

Citigroup's departing chief financial officer gave an upbeat update on the bank's performance.

Unilever to Be Forced From U.K.'s FTSE 100

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream is expected to leave the British blue-chip index Dec. 24, following the company's decision to create a single headquarters in the Netherlands.

Resideo Names CFO, Board Ahead of Spinoff From Honeywell

Resideo Technologies has named its chief financial officer and board of directors as it prepares to become a stand-alone public company after it goes through the planned spinoff from manufacturing conglomerate Honeywell International.