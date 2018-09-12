Log in
FTSE 100 INDEX (F100)

FTSE 100 INDEX (F100)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/15
7234.11   +0.28%
07:05pUnilever to Be Forced From U.K.'s FTSE-100
DJ
06:37pFTSE : Oil and tobacco give FTSE a boost
RE
04:16pUnilever's FTSE 100 Exit Confirmed Ahead of Planned HQ Move
DJ
News Summary

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/12/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
Apple Introduces Watch With Electrocardiogram Capabilities

Apple unveiled its largest smartwatch screen ever, setting the tone early for a product showcase where larger displays are expected to assume outsize importance as the company tries to persuade customers to buy its newest gadgets. 

 
CBS '60 Minutes' Executive Producer Jeff Fager to Depart

Jeff Fager, the executive producer of "60 Minutes" and one of the most powerful figures in television news, is leaving CBS after he "violated company policy," the company said. 

 
United Technologies to Pay $13.9 Million to Settle SEC Bribery Case

United Technologies agreed to pay $13.9 million to settle U.S. allegations that it made illicit payments in its elevator and aircraft engine businesses. 

 
Discovery Signs Deals With Hulu and Sling

Discovery Communications announced deals to have its channels carried on web TV services offered by Hulu and SlingTV, giving the company more reach on the new generation of online "skinny" pay-TV bundles. 

 
China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Interested in Buying HNA's Deutsche Bank Stake

China's sovereign-wealth fund and other large investors have expressed interest in potentially buying shares in Deutsche Bank AG from embattled Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co., according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Jenny Craig Weighs Sale as Performance Improves

After a turnaround under its private-equity owner, the weight-loss brand has engaged Rothschild & Co. to explore strategic alternatives including a sale. 

 
Bike Maker Peloton Claims Flywheel Copied Its Technology

Peloton Interactive, the maker of popular at-home fitness bikes, is suing Flywheel Sports for allegedly stealing the technology that pipes cycling classes into users' homes. 

 
As CFO Departs, Citigroup Has Only Good Problems

Citigroup's departing chief financial officer gave an upbeat update on the bank's performance. 

 
Unilever to Be Forced From U.K.'s FTSE 100

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream is expected to leave the British blue-chip index Dec. 24, following the company's decision to create a single headquarters in the Netherlands. 

 
Resideo Names CFO, Board Ahead of Spinoff From Honeywell

Resideo Technologies has named its chief financial officer and board of directors as it prepares to become a stand-alone public company after it goes through the planned spinoff from manufacturing conglomerate Honeywell International.

Latest news on FTSE 100 INDEX
07:05pUnilever to Be Forced From U.K.'s FTSE-100
DJ
06:37pFTSE : Oil and tobacco give FTSE a boost
RE
04:16pUnilever's FTSE 100 Exit Confirmed Ahead of Planned HQ Move
DJ
12:55pFTSE confirms new Unilever not eligible for UK blue chip index
RE
12:38pFTSE confirms new Unilever not eligible for UK blue chip index
RE
11:40aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Rise, Led By Surge For Biotech Galapagos
DJ
09/11LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Trade tensions, sterling weigh on FTSE while Ashtead shi..
RE
09/11EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks End Mostly Lower Amid Trade Worries
DJ
09/11Unilever details plans for December listing of new Dutch entity
RE
09/11Global Stocks Fall as Investors Parse Trade Developments
DJ
News of the components of FTSE 100 INDEX
08:07pINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Aer Lingus to launch nonstop flights betwe..
AQ
07:55pINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Airlines lag climate goals despite fuel ef..
RE
07:23pSKY : Response to Comcast timetable extension
PU
07:11pFive banks fined Sh392.5m for handling NYS funds
AQ
07:05pUnilever to Be Forced From U.K.'s FTSE-100
DJ
06:43pDIAGEO : Westward American Single Malt Whiskey to Join Distill Ventures Portfoli..
PU
06:42pEASYJET : converts UK pilot licenses to Austria
AQ
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100 INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO 3754 Real-time Quote.5.61%
IMPERIAL BRANDS 2691.5 Delayed Quote.3.18%
GLENCORE 295.675 Real-time Quote.3.06%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 27.808 Real-time Quote.2.41%
ANTOFAGASTA 758 Real-time Quote.2.38%
BARCLAYS 172.06 Real-time Quote.-1.53%
CRH PLC 2437 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
OCADO GROUP PLC 933 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
CENTRICA 144 Real-time Quote.-3.84%
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY 1144 Real-time Quote.-8.52%
