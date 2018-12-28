Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX (F100)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Oil and Wall Street bounce send UK stocks sharply higher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 11:50am CET
Traders work at their desks whilst screens show market data at CMC Markets in London

(Reuters) - British shares jumped from multi-year lows on Friday thanks to relief spilling over from the United States where stocks sprang back on Thursday following steep losses as a turbulent 2018 neared its end.

The FTSE 100 rose 1.7 percent and the FTSE 250 <.FTMC> was 1.6 percent higher, with just two more trading days left in the year. All sectors were firmly in positive territory by 1000 GMT and the FTSE was set for its best day since April.

Both indexes had sunk to their lowest in more than two years in the previous session with the mid-cap bourse closing just shy of confirming a bear market over concerns about the global economy.

Oil majors BP and Shell were the biggest boosts to the FTSE, up 2.6 percent and 2.1 percent respectively as oil prices rebounded.

Shares in exporter companies also climbed, led by British American Tobacco which rose 3.6 percent.

Pharmaceutical giants GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca added 1.7 percent each while financial heavyweight Prudential rose 1.8 percent.

Britain's mid-cap index, which is more exposed to uncertainties at home, was aided by strength in industrials and bank shares.

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. stocks sprang back to end in positive territory on Thursday after heavy losses for most of the day.

The United States and China are locked in a trade war that has disrupted the flow of hundreds of billions of dollars of goods, but while trade relations between the U.S. and China were still fraught, some saw signs of progress in recent days.

"The Chinese have liberalised, they've set up for more discussions in January. It's not going to be a straight road but I think there's a little bit of cause for optimism there," Chris Bailey, Raymond James analyst, said.

Persisting worries over a slowdown in the global economy compounded by the trade spat have put U.S. bourses and their UK counterparts on course for their worst yearly losses since the 2008 financial crisis.

With a U.S. government shutdown also ongoing and Brexit uncertainties remaining unresolved, the FTSE 100 was on track for its worst quarterly fall since 2011, when Europe was battling a sovereign debt crisis.

It was down 10.9 percent this quarter.

Among a handful of stocks in the red, Xaar, which makes ink jets for printers, was the biggest loser on the small-cap index <.FTSC> with a 12.3 percent slide after cutting its revenue forecast for the year.

In more bad news for the retail sector's already subdued festive spirit, entertainment retailer HMV Retail could enter administration, a report said. Data had separately showed sales on Boxing Day - a key day for the retail industry - dipped.

Sky News reported that HMV, Britain's biggest high-street music retailer, could enter administration for the second time in six years and cut 2,200 jobs.

HMV would join the likes of Toys R Us, House of Fraser and Mothercare on the list of high-profile household names that have gone under this year amid Brexit jitters, lower consumer spending and rising labour costs.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru, Editing by Helen Reid)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA 1.87% 5826 Delayed Quote.11.70%
BP 2.46% 498.05 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO 3.65% 2554 Delayed Quote.-50.93%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 1.69% 1500.4 Delayed Quote.11.61%
MOTHERCARE PLC -0.83% 15.49 Delayed Quote.-76.17%
PRUDENTIAL 2.19% 1373.5 Delayed Quote.-29.47%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 1.46% 25.33 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
XAAR PLC -11.07% 141.58 Delayed Quote.-56.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FTSE 100 INDEX
11:50aOil and Wall Street bounce send UK stocks sharply higher
RE
10:55aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street's Late Rally Drives Global Stocks Highe..
DJ
10:20aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street's Late Rally Drives Global Stocks Highe..
DJ
12/27EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Return From Christmas Break To End Lower As BP ..
DJ
12/27LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Ends 1.5% Lower As Decline In Miners, Oil Stocks Col..
DJ
12/27LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : UK shares at 2-year lows, FTSE 250 flirts with bear mark..
RE
12/24European shares falter as worst year since 2008 nears its end
RE
12/24UK markets fall on Christmas eve, no Santa rally in sight
RE
12/24LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Slide Ahead Of Extended Christmas Break
DJ
12/24Anglo American Raises 2019 Minas-Rio Production Guidance
DJ
More news
News of the components of FTSE 100 INDEX
09:37aBAE : Hundreds of apprenticeships up for grabs at major manufacturer
AQ
08:16aSHIRE : Rule 2.9 Announcement
DJ
08:15aSHIRE : s) In Company -3-
DJ
08:15aSHIRE : s) In Company -2-
DJ
08:15aSHIRE : s) In Company
DJ
08:01aSHIRE : Rule 2.9 Announcement
AQ
07:28aHSI opens up 23 pts at 25,502; H-share up 33 pts at 10,024
AQ
More news
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100 INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
MELROSE INDUSTRIES 162.775 Real-time Quote.4.51%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO 2551.75 Real-time Quote.3.62%
ASHTEAD GROUP 1634.75 Real-time Quote.3.04%
GLENCORE 290.575 Real-time Quote.2.99%
WPP GROUP 854.9 Real-time Quote.2.98%
EASYJET 1095.75 Real-time Quote.-0.02%
CRH PLC 2070 Real-time Quote.-0.10%
GVC HOLDINGS 668.75 Real-time Quote.-0.19%
NMC HEALTH 2689 Real-time Quote.-0.19%
SHIRE 4526 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.