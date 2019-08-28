Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Pound plunges as Johnson restricts parliament's time before Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 08:16am EDT
An English ten Pound note is seen in an illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound tumbled to its lowest in nearly a week on Wednesday and government bond yields fell after Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to suspend parliament in September, leaving lawmakers little time to head off a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson said on Wednesday he would schedule a Queen's Speech for Oct. 14 to launch new legislation. He denied he was seeking to prevent parliament from obstructing his Brexit plans.

However, the move would curtail the time available to lawmakers who want to prevent him from taking the country out of the European Union without an exit agreement.

The announcement took the edge off a pound rally on Tuesday, when it touched a one-month high on news opposition parties were thrashing out ways to block a hard Brexit.

"For the pound to recover the fall this morning, anti-no- deal MPs will have to get their acts together in the first weeks of September," Jordan Rochester, a strategist at Nomura said, raising the odds of a no-deal Brexit to 44% vs 40% earlier.

Sterling dropped to a six-day low of $1.2156 and was trading 0.6% lower by 1100 GMT. It weakened to 91.265 pence against the euro, its lowest in nearly a week.

Brexit-sensitive easyJet and International Airlines Group, the owner of British Airways, slumped 2% to 4%. Housebuilders such as Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey were down 2%. The internationally oriented FTSE 100 <.FTSE> index, however, was buoyed by sterling's weakness.

As investors flocked into safer assets, British 10-year Gilts rose, pushing yields to their lowest in more than a week. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

(GRAPHIC: GBP moves - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/5310/5267/GBP%20%20moves.jpg)

$7 BLN OF SHORTS

Sterling's decline may have been tempered by bearish views on the British currency - speculators had outstanding short sterling positions of some $7.028 billion as of Aug. 20, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. That's close to the levels held two and a half years ago.

(GRAPHIC: Net sterling positions close to April 2017 highs - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/5326/5278/Net%20sterling%20positions%20close%20to%20April%202017%20year%20highs.png)

It also remains unclear whether the queen will follow Johnson's request, sending parliament into recess for five weeks instead of the usual three. Parliament returns from summer recess on Sept. 3, and another recess was expected between roughly Sept. 13 and Oct. 8.

"Many people don’t believe this could happen," said Jane Foley, senior forex strategist at Rabobank. "It's not a foregone conclusion that he (Johnson) will do that."

But given Johnson's apparent determination to take Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a deal, derivatives markets indicate sterling is more likely to fall than rise in coming months.

Implied sterling-dollar volatility, a gauge of expected price swings, has surged to the highest since January, contrasting with other developed-market currencies, where volatility remains subdued.

(GRAPHIC: FX10 vol - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/5330/5282/G10%20FX%20vol.jpg)

The pound has lost 4.3% of its value against the dollar this year, but most investors are wary of buying it back just yet.

"Sterling is cheap, so we're primed to increase our sterling exposure, but we won't do that until we get some clarity on a no deal or deal," said Rory McPherson, investment director at Psigma Investment Management.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Olga Cotaga; graphic by Sujata Rao; editing by Janet Lawrence)

By Saikat Chatterjee and Olga Cotaga
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -2.48% 412.6 Delayed Quote.-31.60%
PERSIMMON -3.68% 1859 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TAYLOR WIMPEY -4.16% 142.22 Delayed Quote.8.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FTSE 100 INDEX
08:16aPound plunges as Johnson restricts parliament's time before Brexit
RE
07:47aLONDON MARKETS: Pound Plunges As Boris Johnson's Bid To Suspend Parliament Ra..
DJ
07:10aBrexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries grow
RE
05:29aUK housebuilders fall as reports of push to suspend Parliament renews Brexit ..
RE
02:26aThird of UK's top companies to cut executive pensions - investor body
RE
08/27Prospect of avoiding no-deal Brexit boosts UK-focussed shares
RE
08/27EUROPE : Italian rally thrusts European shares higher; FTSE 100 lags
RE
08/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise on Optimism Over Trade Talks
DJ
08/27LONDON MARKETS: M&S May Get Booted From FTSE 100 After 35 Years
DJ
08/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher on Optimism Over Trade Talk..
DJ
More news
News of the components of FTSE 100 INDEX
08:09aASTRAZENECA : COPD Drug Meets Primary Endpoints in Phase 3 Trial
DJ
07:02aASTRAZENECA : PT010 Phase III ETHOS trial met its primary endpoint in chronic ob..
BU
05:29aUK housebuilders fall as reports of push to suspend Parliament renews Brexit ..
RE
05:08aBP : to quit Alaska after 60 years with $5.6 billion sale to Hilcorp
RE
03:14aASTRAZENECA : U.S. FDA grants orphan drug status to AstraZeneca's asthma drug Fa..
RE
02:57aANGLO AMERICAN : De Beers Saw Diamond Sales Dive in Seventh Cycle
DJ
02:51aINTERTEK : NeoDynamics Half-year report 2019
AQ
More news
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100 INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
FRESNILLO PLC 710 Real-time Quote.1.78%
BP PLC 496.25 Real-time Quote.1.68%
TESCO PLC 216.65 Real-time Quote.1.38%
CENTRICA PLC 67.46 Real-time Quote.1.20%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 6326 Real-time Quote.1.15%
PERSIMMON 1864 Real-time Quote.-3.42%
AVEVA GROUP PLC 3704 Real-time Quote.-3.59%
BERKELEY 3823.5 Real-time Quote.-3.62%
TAYLOR WIMPEY 142.975 Real-time Quote.-3.66%
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS 623 Real-time Quote.-3.74%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group