Recession fears hit FTSE 100; GVC helps mid-caps rise

The FTSE 100 shed 0.2%, after hitting a more than two-month low in the previous session as 10-year bond yields fell below two-year equivalents for the first time since the financial crisis. The FTSE 250 <.FTMC> added 0.5% by 0707 GMT.

Shares of GVC gained 4%, while peer William Hill rose 3%, after the Ladbrokes owner raised its annual core profit forecast after a better-than-expected performance in its UK retail business in the first half of the year.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)