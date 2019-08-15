Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Recession fears hit FTSE 100; GVC helps mid-caps rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 03:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Thursday as worries of an imminent recession remained after a steep dive in long-term U.S. and UK government bonds yields, while a surge in gambling firms after GVC hiked its profit view helped mid-caps outperform.

The FTSE 100 shed 0.2%, after hitting a more than two-month low in the previous session as 10-year bond yields fell below two-year equivalents for the first time since the financial crisis. The FTSE 250 <.FTMC> added 0.5% by 0707 GMT.

Shares of GVC gained 4%, while peer William Hill rose 3%, after the Ladbrokes owner raised its annual core profit forecast after a better-than-expected performance in its UK retail business in the first half of the year.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GVC HOLDINGS 2.96% 560.2 Delayed Quote.-17.30%
REALPAGE INC -2.29% 59.62 Delayed Quote.26.62%
WILLIAM HILL 0.97% 150.44 Delayed Quote.0.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FTSE 100 INDEX
03:46aEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Inch Higher After Pounding Over Economy Fears
DJ
03:29aEUROPE : European shares steady after steep sell-off
RE
03:23aRecession fears hit FTSE 100; GVC helps mid-caps rise
RE
08/14LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 sinks to two month low on recession fears
RE
08/14ADMIRAL : H1 pretax profit up 4% despite Ogden rate hit
RE
08/14LONDON MARKETS: British Stocks Struggle As Economic Concerns Reignite
DJ
08/14AstraZeneca's Lynparza Successful in Second Ovarian Cancer Phase 3 Study
DJ
08/13UK shares rebound as U.S. tariff reprieve eases trade worries
RE
08/13LONDON MARKETS: British Stocks Fall As Political Risks Mount Across The Globe
DJ
08/12LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Hong Kong tensions knock FTSE 100's Asia-exposed stocks
RE
More news
News of the components of FTSE 100 INDEX
02:42aBERKELEY : Dividend Declaration
PU
02:37aJUST EAT : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
01:22aSTANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart eyeing growth in private banking move
AQ
01:22aNATIONAL GRID : Government sets out the scope for its probe into National Grid o..
AQ
12:16aBP : reveals time frame for starting exploration drilling in Azerbaijan in 2019
AQ
08/15AVIVA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/15MONDI PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100 INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
IMPERIAL BRANDS 2126.75 Real-time Quote.1.81%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC 1584.7 Real-time Quote.1.71%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 3058.5 Real-time Quote.1.66%
THE SAGE GROUP PLC 701.6 Real-time Quote.1.45%
NMC HEALTH PLC 1827.5 Real-time Quote.1.44%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 182.475 Real-time Quote.-1.14%
GLENCORE 227.825 Real-time Quote.-1.16%
FRESNILLO PLC 675.4 Real-time Quote.-1.29%
J SAINSBURY PLC 183.025 Real-time Quote.-1.31%
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP 2395 Real-time Quote.-1.36%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group