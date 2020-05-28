Log in
FTSE 100 INDEX

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
News of the components of

Recovery hopes power UK stocks; easyJet jumps

05/28/2020 | 03:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A street cleaning operative walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy, in Lond

UK shares rose on Thursday after early signs of a pickup in business sentiment fuelled hopes of a post-coronavirus economic rebound, while easyJet jumped on a plan to cut staff following a collapse in global air travel.

Low-cost airline easyJet Plc rose 4.3% to the top of the FTSE 100 as it said it would cut up to 30% of its staff and shrink its fleet.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed another 0.8% after ending Wednesday at an 11-week high, with health care <.FTNMX4570> and financial <.FTNMX8770> firms among the top boosts to the index.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 added 1.1%, extending gains for the ninth session in a row, as a survey showed British employers turned a bit less pessimistic about hiring and investment this month following moves to reopen the economy.

Cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc soared 16% as it secured an additional $110 million from lenders and a waiver on loan covenants as the company looks to reopen all its cinemas in July.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 28.28% 98.918 Delayed Quote.-64.73%
EASYJET PLC 6.58% 756.2715 Delayed Quote.-50.26%
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
M&G PLC 150.3 Delayed Quote.7.36%
EASYJET PLC 755.2 Delayed Quote.6.58%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 125.3 Delayed Quote.5.60%
PEARSON PLC 472.1 Delayed Quote.3.62%
WHITBREAD PLC 2646 Delayed Quote.3.56%
3I GROUP PLC 837 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
MEGGITT PLC 301.238 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
STANDARD CHARTERED 406.4087 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 389.3394 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 323.938 Delayed Quote.-6.40%
