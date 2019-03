The fell plunged 0.7 percent to a day's low of $1.3041. It had been as high as $1.3290 earlier in the session on hopes British Prime Minister May would eventually secure a deal before Brexit in less than three weeks.

The pound also fell sharply against the euro, falling by one percent to the day's low of 86.33.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 rose as sterling dropped.

(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)