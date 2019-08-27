Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Third of UK's top companies to cut executive pensions - investor body

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 07:28pm EDT
A commuter walks to work over Westminster Bridge in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - Nearly a third of the companies in Britain's FTSE 100 index of blue chip firms have agreed to cut pension payments for executives, the Investment Association said on Wednesday, amid increasing scrutiny of the gap between bosses' and ordinary workers' pensions in Britain.

In February, the Investment Association, which represents big asset managers, said a company would be "red-topped" if it did not explicitly state that any new executive director would have pension contributions set in line with the majority of employees.

A red top is the highest level of warning used for companies where shareholders should have the most serious concerns, though the Investment Association has no formal power over how investors vote on company policies.

The aim is to stop pensions being used as a mechanism for increasing total pay.

A total of 30 FTSE 100 companies have made significant changes as a result of the campaign, the Investment Association said.

"Shareholders will continue to focus on bringing executive pensions in line with majority of the workforce over the next 12 months," Chris Cummings, the Investment Association's CEO, said in a statement.

"Companies that do not take on board shareholder concerns risk facing yet more shareholder rebellions next year."

Of the 30 companies that have made changes, 17 have said that any new director will be given a pension contribution that is in line with the one given to the majority of staff, the Investment Association said in a statement.

Three companies have appointed new directors with a pension contribution in line with the majority of employees, six other companies have reduced contributions for existing and future executives and four companies have also reduced pension contribution for incumbent directors immediately, the Investment Association said.

"There is now more transparency than ever around the UK’s biggest companies and these results show that important issues of excessive executive pay and diversity on boards are starting to be taken seriously," British Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said in a statement.

The Investment Association has also said that Britain's top companies will face a red warning if they do not have more than one woman on their board, adding to pressure for more female representation at top levels of management.

Ratings on all aspects of a company's governance are done three weeks before its annual shareholders' meeting.

(Reporting by Lena Masri. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Lena Masri

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FTSE 100 INDEX
07:28pThird of UK's top companies to cut executive pensions - investor body
RE
12:24pProspect of avoiding no-deal Brexit boosts UK-focussed shares
RE
12:21pEUROPE : Italian rally thrusts European shares higher; FTSE 100 lags
RE
11:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise on Optimism Over Trade Talks
DJ
10:20aLONDON MARKETS: M&S May Get Booted From FTSE 100 After 35 Years
DJ
10:17aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher on Optimism Over Trade Talk..
DJ
09:28aGlobal Stocks Seesaw on Trade Hopes, Weak Economic Data
DJ
07:37aEUROPE MARKETS: Italy Outperforms Europe Stocks On Coalition Hopes
DJ
04:02aEUROPE MARKETS: Italy Outperforms European Stocks On Coalition Hopes
DJ
08/23EUROPE : European shares slide as U.S.-China trade war intensifies
RE
More news
News of the components of FTSE 100 INDEX
04:00pBP : to quit Alaska after 60 years with $5.6 billion sale to Hilcorp
RE
03:59pBP : to quit Alaska after 60 years with $5.6 billion sale to Hilcorp
RE
03:14pBP to Exit Alaska With $5.6 Billion Sale
DJ
02:10pBP : Correction to BP Sells Alaskan Operations Article
DJ
01:57pBP : sheds Alaska assets, sells to Hilcorp Alaska for $5.6B
AQ
01:48pBP : Sells $5.6 Billion Alaskan Operations to Hilcorp Energy
DJ
12:20pASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100 INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
NMC HEALTH PLC 2293 Delayed Quote.6.31%
BRITISH LAND COMPANY 517.2 Delayed Quote.4.11%
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC 250.7 Delayed Quote.3.68%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC 784.6 Delayed Quote.3.26%
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP 2490 Delayed Quote.3.23%
PEARSON PLC 809 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
BURBERRY GROUP 2109 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
STANDARD CHARTERED 606.8 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
JUST EAT PLC 756.4 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 2832 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group