Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

UK housebuilders fall after government report criticises Help to Buy scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 03:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Construction workers work on a Taylor Wimpey housing estate in Aylesbury

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey were lower on Tuesday after a government body criticised the public funding Help to Buy scheme which makes it easier for first-time buyers to afford a home and has been a big boost to British housebuilders.

At 0743 GMT, Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Berkeley were all down 1.3% and 1.6%, lagging the broader FTSE 100 index, which was up 0.2%.

"Help to Buy was originally intended as a short-lived scheme, but will now last for 10 years and consume over 8 times its original budget, yet the value achieved from its extension is uncertain," the House of Commons' Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said in a report published on Tuesday.

Without alternative housing initiatives, the ending of the project in 2023 may lead to a fall in supply adding to the challenge it already faces in achieving its ambition of 300,000 homes a year from the mid-2020s, it cautioned.

"The new scheme from 2021 provides an opportunity to target the money more effectively, but (the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government) has not yet fully thought out how it will do this," it said.

Britain's PAC, which is charged with monitoring government financial affairs, does not have any formal powers to change policies they disagree with.

To see the full report: https://bit.ly/2mkt765

(Reporting by Josephine Mason; additional reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKELEY -1.20% 4102 Delayed Quote.19.34%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
PERSIMMON -1.71% 2065 Delayed Quote.8.86%
TAYLOR WIMPEY -1.88% 159.885 Delayed Quote.19.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FTSE 100 INDEX
03:56aUK housebuilders fall after government report criticises Help to Buy scheme
RE
03:38aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 steadies after Saudi attacks; Sirius Minerals p..
RE
09/16LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil majors curb FTSE losses as crude surges after Saudi ..
RE
09/16LONDON MARKETS: BP, Shell Stocks Rally While FTSE 100 Slips
DJ
09/16EUROPE MARKETS: European Stock Markets Fall As Oil Producers Surge And Airlin..
DJ
09/14London Exchange Rejects Offer -- WSJ
DJ
09/13Brexit optimism breathes life into UK-focussed stocks
RE
09/13London Stock Exchange Rejects Bid From Rival Hong Kong Exchange -- 3rd Update
DJ
09/13London Stock Exchange Rejects Bid From Rival Hong Kong Exchange -- 3rd Update
DJ
09/13London Stock Exchange Rejects Bid From Rival Hong Kong Exchange -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
News of the components of FTSE 100 INDEX
04:22aAVEVA : Launches First-in-Market Integrated Engineering, Procurement and Constru..
PU
04:20aWizz Air says has stronger than usual hedges against Saudi oil shock
RE
04:01aOcado sees retail sales growth accelerate
RE
03:42aUNITED UTILITIES : Director/ PDMR shareholding – SIP monthly purchase Sept..
PU
03:40aSainsbury's outperforms rivals in latest industry data - Kantar
RE
02:27aOCADO : Trading Statement
PU
01:11aNATIONAL GRID : Former National Grid boss 'heads for City Fibre'
AQ
More news
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100 INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
BURBERRY GROUP 2178.5 Real-time Quote.1.89%
ASTRAZENECA 6900.5 Real-time Quote.1.58%
EXPERIAN 2477.5 Real-time Quote.1.45%
COMPASS GROUP PLC 1983.25 Real-time Quote.1.42%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2353.75 Real-time Quote.1.35%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 1447.5 Real-time Quote.-2.20%
TUI 862.7 Real-time Quote.-2.23%
ASHTEAD GROUP 2232 Real-time Quote.-2.53%
CARNIVAL PLC 3671.5 Real-time Quote.-2.74%
EVRAZ PLC 497.05 Real-time Quote.-4.04%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group