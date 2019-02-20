Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

UK investor body to apply red warning if a company's board lacks women

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 07:11pm EST
People cast long shadows in the winter sunlight as they walk across a plaza in the Canary Wharf financial district of London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's top companies face a red warning if they don't have more than one woman on their board, the Investment Association said on Thursday, adding to pressure for more female representation at top levels of management.

The body which represents big asset managers said it was expanding its traffic light system which guides big investors on whether a company is complying with best practice in areas of governance such as executive pay.

The IA said it would apply a red alert to a top 350 listed company if there are none or only one woman on the board

Ratings on all aspects of a company's governance are done three weeks before its annual shareholders' meeting. Currently there are no red tops related to the number of women on boards, but some are expected, an IA spokesman said, without giving any further detail.

A red top represents the highest level of warning and is reserved for companies where shareholders should have the most serious concerns, the IA said, though it has no formal power over how investors vote on company policies.

An amber top would be applied where there is more than one woman, but less than 25 percent of the board are women.

Repeated calls for more women on boards have been made in recent years and in 2011 for instance a government report said companies in the FTSE 100 should aim for at least 25 percent female board member representation by 2015, yet progress has been slow.

At the highest chief executive level a study released in 2018 on International Women's Day found women CEOs in the FTSE 100 were outnumbered by chiefs called David.

The IA also said it was making its grading of company pension arrangements for executives more stringent.

A company will be "red topped" if it does not explicitly state that any new executive director will have their pension contributions set in line with the majority of the workforce.

The aim is to stop pensions being used as a mechanism for increasing total pay.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FTSE 100 INDEX
07:11pUK investor body to apply red warning if a company's board lacks women
RE
12:49pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Sainsbury's sinks but Lloyds, trade hopes lift FTSE 100
RE
09:17aLloyds Soothes Brexit Fears with GBP4 Billion Payout -- Update
DJ
08:53aEUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Indexes Buoyant After Buyback Announcements From Llo..
DJ
08:08aLONDON MARKETS: London Markets Climb Supported By Banking And Mining; Sainsbu..
DJ
02/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : HSBC, stronger pound pressure FTSE 100; Greggs outshines..
RE
02/19LONDON MARKETS: FTSE Weighed Down By Results From HSBC And BHP; Brexit Fears ..
DJ
02/19EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Struggle As Investors Respond To HSBC And BH..
DJ
02/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 dips as investors book in profits, pound streng..
RE
02/18EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Hold Onto 4-month Highs; Wirecard Soars
DJ
More news
News of the components of FTSE 100 INDEX
07:08pSTANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart fined $133 million by Britain's financial watchdo..
RE
06:32pStandard Chartered Sees $900 Million 4Q Provision for U.S. and U.K. Regulator..
DJ
05:31pHSBC : head of global banking to leave - source
RE
05:28pSTANDARD CHARTERED : SAN Challenges Malami over $30,000 Paid into Onnoghen's Acc..
AQ
04:22pHSBC : Head of Global Banking to Leave - Source
DJ
04:03pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Trophy 2019 fixed for March 9
AQ
03:34pNATIONAL GRID : Albany Medical College's BACC Receives $250,000 Economic Develop..
PU
More news
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100 INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
JOHN WOOD GROUP 542.8 Delayed Quote.5.81%
GVC HOLDINGS 649 Delayed Quote.5.53%
KINGFISHER 241.6 Delayed Quote.5.41%
ANTOFAGASTA 935.4 Delayed Quote.5.10%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 61.13 Delayed Quote.4.73%
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP 2276 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
RECKITT BENCKISER 6025 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 4508 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 227.25 Delayed Quote.-5.31%
J SAINSBURY 234.5 Delayed Quote.-18.55%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.