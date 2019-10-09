Log in
UK market lags global stocks on mounting Brexit fears

10/09/2019 | 12:43pm EDT
Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - British shares lagged global markets on Wednesday as fears of damage from Brexit outweighed reports of China being open to a partial trade deal with the United States.

The FTSE 100, whose components make two-thirds of their earnings abroad, added 0.3% but trailed Wall Street and European markets as blue-chip housebuilders and retailers fell.

The FTSE 250 index <.FTMC>, which has a greater domestic exposure, ended 0.2% lower.

Supermarket chains Sainsbury's and Tesco lost 2.2% and 1.1%, respectively, while homebuilder Persimmon lost nearly 2% as a crucial deadline in the long-drawn out Brexit process looms.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a deal, leaving markets braced for a Brexit showdown.

Among the gainers, London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) added 3.2% to top the FTSE 100 leader-board, recouping some of the steep losses seen in the last session when Hong Kong Clearing and Exchange abandoned takeover plans.

Just Eat climbed 1% after orders at its Dutch rival Takeaway.com surged.

Financial sector stocks <.FTNMX8350> rose 0.6%. They have fallen 6% since the start of 2019, lagging a near 7% rise in the FTSE 100 over the same period and the only major sector with year-to-date losses.

The recovery comes ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting, which could provide further insight on how far it will go to prevent a slowdown.

GVC outperformed the midcap index with a 5.1% jump as the Ladbrokes owner boosted its annual core earnings target for the second time in three months on robust demand in its betting shops, despite tighter regulation.

That news helped rival William Hill gain 1%.

For a graphic on UK stocks, click https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/buzzifr/14/8099/8099/Pasted%20Image.jpg

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Alexander Smith)

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GVC HOLDINGS PLC 5.15% 788.6 Delayed Quote.11.28%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 2.30% 231.2 End-of-day quote.1.14%
J SAINSBURY PLC -2.18% 202.3 Delayed Quote.-21.96%
JUST EAT PLC 0.96% 631.4 Delayed Quote.6.58%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 3.25% 7248 Delayed Quote.72.82%
PERSIMMON -1.63% 1993 Delayed Quote.4.97%
TAKEAWAY.COM 2.00% 71.35 Delayed Quote.18.96%
TESCO PLC -1.00% 227.3 Delayed Quote.20.88%
WILLIAM HILL 1.00% 186.9 Delayed Quote.19.39%
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100 INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Heatmap :
