UK shares climb on hopes of lockdown easing, Novacyt soars

04/27/2020 | 03:33am EDT
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy, in London

London-listed shares joined a global rally on Monday as signs of an easing in the coronavirus outbreak raised hopes that a month-long lockdown would be relaxed, while diagnostics firm Novacyt surged on news of a supply contract with the UK government.

The clinical diagnostics company jumped 12.2% after saying it would supply its coronavirus testing kits to the UK's Department of Health & Social Care for an initial period of six months starting next week.

The domestically-focussed midcap index rose 1.9%, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to Downing Street almost a month after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, with a report saying he could announce plans to ease the lockdown as early as this week.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 also added 1.5%, with the financials and industrials sectors providing the biggest boost.

Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels said it had agreed changes to the terms of its borrowing and made use of UK government supported loans as it predicted a 25% plunge in global revenue per available room in the first quarter. Its shares rose 4.1%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5.12% 3529 Delayed Quote.-35.45%
