FTSE 100 INDEX    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/15
7234.11   +0.28%
UK shares dip as Trump fails to soothe trade nerves
RE
SSE Swung to Pretax Profit for 1st Half 2020; Raises Guidance
DJ
Dow Industrials End Session Unchanged
DJ
UK shares dip as Trump fails to soothe trade nerves

11/13/2019 | 03:38am EST
Trader works at his desk whilst screens show market data at CMC Markets in London

UK bluechip stocks retreated on Wednesday as traders grew weary of mixed signals from U.S. President Donald Trump about the progress of trade talks with China, while Tullow Oil slid after slashing production targets.

The FTSE 100 index, which relies on global trade relations due to its international exposure, fell 0.5% by 0820 GMT, while the FTSE 250 index of midcap companies was 0.6% lower.

Asia-exposed financials, led by HSBC, weighed on the main board as the protests in Hong Kong showed no signs of easing.

Tullow Oil dropped 16% — its biggest one-day fall in 15 years — to the bottom of the midcap bourse after it cut its production outlook amid troubles at its Ghana fields.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.78% 578 Delayed Quote.-9.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.60% 61.64 Delayed Quote.15.20%
TULLOW OIL -21.98% 160.375 Delayed Quote.14.96%
WTI -0.26% 56.54 Delayed Quote.25.40%
