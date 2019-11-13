UK shares dip as Trump fails to soothe trade nerves

The FTSE 100 index, which relies on global trade relations due to its international exposure, fell 0.5% by 0820 GMT, while the FTSE 250 index of midcap companies was 0.6% lower.

Asia-exposed financials, led by HSBC, weighed on the main board as the protests in Hong Kong showed no signs of easing.

Tullow Oil dropped 16% — its biggest one-day fall in 15 years — to the bottom of the midcap bourse after it cut its production outlook amid troubles at its Ghana fields.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)