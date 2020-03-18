UK shares tumble again, Micro Focus scraps dividend

Log in
03/18/2020 | 04:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

Britain's stock markets toppled on Wednesday, as more stimulus measures by policymakers to support global growth failed to quell worries about the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 3.5% by 0816 GMT, with miners, oil & gas companies and life insurers leading declines.

IT company Micro Focus International slumped 9.4% as it scrapped final dividend as part of its plan to brace for the fall out of the pandemic.

UK shares closed higher on Tuesday after the Trump administration pushed for a $1 trillion (824.74 billion pounds) stimulus package and UK government's 330 billion-pound lifeline of loan guarantees, among others.

That, however, was short-lived as more companies came out with drastic warnings.

Pub group Marston's dropped 7.9% as it said it was unlikely to recommend an interim dividend and was in discussions to have the option of having debt covenants waived later this year.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARSTON'S PLC -7.93% 19.99 Delayed Quote.-82.55%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
