UK shares up after vote for Brexit delay; oil majors gain

FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
News of the components of


03/15/2019 | 01:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - Strength in oil majors coupled with optimism that a Brexit delay would help avert a disruptive no-deal departure helped Britain's main bourse rise for a fifth straight day, while Frankie & Benny's owner Restaurant Group jumped on strong earnings.

The FTSE 100 advanced 0.5 percent and the FTSE 250 outperformed with a 0.8 percent gain by 1007 GMT. Ireland's main index, often considered a gauge of Brexit mood, added 0.6 percent.

All three indexes outshone their European peers.

Britain's parliament approved asking the European Union for a short delay if lawmakers can agree on a Brexit deal by March 20, or a longer delay if nothing can be agreed in time.

"This means that for now the prime minister has managed to retain control of the Brexit process and can resurrect her rather battered withdrawal agreement for another vote," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

The main index found its biggest support in heavyweights Shell and BP that added 1 percent each as U.S. crude prices hit their highest this year on OPEC-led production cuts and U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran.

Stocks deemed to be less risky at times of economic uncertainty also contributed to gains with consumer giant Unilever, tobacco firm British American Tobacco and pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline rising.

Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said the need for the EU to unanimously approve any delay meant some uncertainty remained, thus drawing investors to defensive stocks.

Housebuilders, considered to be among most vulnerable to economic hits stemming from Brexit, rose on the back of Thursday's vote and after Berkeley's trading update.

Berkeley added 2 percent after it stuck to its profit target despite softness in Britain's housing market caused by Brexit uncertainties.

Meanwhile, Asia-exposed stocks such as HSBC, StanChart and Burberry were lifted after a media report that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. representatives and that further progress had been made on trade talks.

A stand-out winner on the midcap index was Restaurant Group, which surged 10.2 percent - its biggest rise in two years - as like-for-like sales rose 2.8 percent in the 10 weeks to March 10 and 2018 profit exceeded its forecast.

But Bakkavor slipped 5 percent as Berenberg cut its rating and said it believes UK food manufacturers are "not as tasty as they look" with shoppers spending more cautiously.

Troubled outsourcer Interserve shot up by 14 percent after slumping as much as 8 percent, ahead of a shareholder meeting on whether to accept a rescue deal or let the small-cap company fall into administration.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC End-of-day quote.
BP -0.98% 544.5 Delayed Quote.10.88%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO 2.70% 3079.5 Delayed Quote.19.94%
DIAGEO 0.95% 3080 Delayed Quote.9.16%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE -0.48% 1501.6 Delayed Quote.1.18%
INTERSERVE PLC -36.97% 6.0475 Delayed Quote.-9.65%
THE RESTAURANT GROUP 10.11% 139.4 Delayed Quote.-11.22%
UNILEVER 1.44% 4253.5 Delayed Quote.2.06%
UNILEVER (NL) 1.65% 50.51 Delayed Quote.4.79%
Latest news on FTSE 100 INDEX
01:37pUK shares up after vote for Brexit delay; oil majors gain
RE
01:29pEUROPE : European stocks close at five-month high amid trade and Brexit optimism
RE
10:17aLONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Climbs As Global Equities Rise; Investors Digest Bri..
DJ
09:43aEUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Track Global Stocks Higher; Energy Companies..
DJ
03/14London's main index up as no-deal Brexit 'off the table'
RE
03/14LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Climb After Parliament Rule Out A No-deal Brex..
DJ
03/14EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Gain As Investors Wait For U.K. Vote On EU E..
DJ
03/14STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : ditches co-CEO roles in board overhaul
RE
03/14PRUDENTIAL : shifts 36 billion pounds in assets to Luxembourg ahead of Brexit
RE
03/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise on Economic Data
DJ
More news
News of the components of FTSE 100 INDEX
01:50pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:39pDIAGEO : Guinness champions the Women's Six Nations
PU
12:34pNMC HEALTH : Grant of Options
PU
12:04pMICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Completion of sale of the SUSE Business
PU
11:24aCOCA COLA HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial R..
PU
10:44aHIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
10:38aEni targets net zero carbon and fatter returns
RE
More news
WHITBREAD 5067 Real-time Quote.3.87%
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC 264.55 Real-time Quote.3.50%
GVC HOLDINGS 547.75 Real-time Quote.3.35%
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS 1602.75 Real-time Quote.2.97%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 1629 Real-time Quote.2.87%
SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING 7070 Real-time Quote.-0.77%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP 270.15 Real-time Quote.-0.79%
ITV 134.25 Real-time Quote.-0.81%
J SAINSBURY 222.15 Real-time Quote.-2.18%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 220.075 Real-time Quote.-2.19%
