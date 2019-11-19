Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
UK stocks jump on stimulus prospects, election polls

11/19/2019 | 03:33am EST
UK shares were pushed higher on Tuesday by Asia-focussed financials that rose after China's surprise cut to a key lending rate and as general election hopes remained, while blue-chip Halma surged 7%.

The FTSE 100 added 0.5% by 0814 GMT, led by safety equipment maker Halma after an upbeat half-year report, while the FTSE 250 held at a 14-month high hit in the prior session on optimism ahead of the UK election.

The midcaps also rose 0.5% with Cobham gaining 4% after the British government said it is minded to allow Advent's purchase of the UK-listed firm.

Lights manufacturer Dialight plunged 20.4% to its lowest in nearly a decade on the small-cap index after it warned on profit due to the U.S.-China trade war.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COBHAM PLC 3.91% 160.85 Delayed Quote.58.41%
DIALIGHT PLC -15.78% 253.9199 Delayed Quote.-24.63%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HALMA PLC 10.03% 2096 Delayed Quote.39.19%
