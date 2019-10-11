Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

UK stocks rally as Brexit deal hopes grow; mid-caps soar 2%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 06:14am EDT
Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - Britain's mid-cap index surged nearly 2% on Friday as hopes grew that a Brexit deal may be clinched by the end of the month, while a rally in blue-chip financial stocks and housebuilders helped the FTSE 100 reverse earlier losses.

The FTSE 250 <.FTMC> jumped 1.9% and was on course for its best day since January by 0953 GMT. The Dublin bourse <.ISEQ>, often considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, surged 2.1% to its highest since July.

The JP Morgan index that follows UK-listed companies making their money at home <.JPDEUKDM> soared 4.6% and was on track for its best day since the basket was created nearly three years ago.

After nearly three years of chaotic negotiations, signs that a divorce deal could finally be nailed down were enough to push London-listed companies with exposure to the domestic economy to a premium over the FTSE 100 for the first time since May.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 lagged the domestically-focussed mid-caps and missed out on a trade sentiment-induced rally in global stocks as sterling firmed after Ireland sounded optimism on the chances of Britain leaving the European Union in an orderly fashion.

But the index still managed to overcome earlier losses and edge 0.3% higher, led by homebuilders Persimmon, Barratt, Berkeley and Taylor Wimpey that jumped between 5.6%-7.1%.

Financial stocks were also boosted by Brexit optimism, with RBS up 8%, its biggest one-day rise in more than five years, and Lloyds surged 7% to track its best day since June 2016.

However, CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson cautioned that optimism "needs to be tempered" and warned that the upbeat sentiment could be short-lived, "with any progress likely to be as elusive as the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow".

"This pathway to a deal could well be a road to nowhere," Hewson said.

"UPLIFTING"

The broader sentiment was upbeat after U.S. President Donald Trump stirred hopes of a trade agreement with China, calling the first day of talks "very good".

"We're enjoying a much more uplifting end to the week as traders see cause for optimism in the two painful negotiations that have gripped markets in recent years," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

The FTSE had confirmed a "Death Cross" pattern in the previous session as its 50-day moving average (DMA) crossed below the 200 DMA, a technical pattern usually seen as a warning that more losses are likely in the near term.

A notable blemish on the main index was a 4.2% drop in ad firm WPP after French rival Publicis cut its sales view for the second time.

Luxury brand Burberry, which advanced in the previous session on a positive read-across from LVMH, slipped 3.4% after German rival Hugo Boss cut its annual forecast.

AIM-listed Dart Group surged 15% after the owner of British airline and tour operator Jet2 raised its annual profit view and said it had seen stronger demand for some products since Thomas Cook collapsed.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Gareth Jones)

By Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS 7.46% 637.8 Delayed Quote.26.79%
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 7.30% 4303 Delayed Quote.15.38%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC -3.64% 1972.5 Delayed Quote.18.01%
DART GROUP PLC 14.70% 1082.5999 Delayed Quote.21.18%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HUGO BOSS -13.27% 38.81 Delayed Quote.-16.97%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 9.25% 57.55 Delayed Quote.1.58%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 0.53% 378.65 Real-time Quote.45.95%
PERSIMMON 7.84% 2235 Delayed Quote.6.89%
PUBLICIS GROUPE -13.64% 36.73 Real-time Quote.-15.10%
TAYLOR WIMPEY 7.28% 158.3 Delayed Quote.8.44%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 9.73% 216.4 Delayed Quote.-9.62%
WPP GROUP -4.44% 921.2 Delayed Quote.13.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FTSE 100 INDEX
06:15aEUROPE MARKETS: Hopes For Trade Pact Buoy European Stocks As Publicis And Hug..
DJ
06:15aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Jump 250 Points As China No. 2 Set To Meet Trump..
DJ
06:14aUK stocks rally as Brexit deal hopes grow; mid-caps soar 2%
RE
05:53aAmid Brexit deal hopes, UK Plc outshines FTSE 100
RE
04:35aEUROPE : Trade talks, Brexit hopes pull European shares higher
RE
10/10LONDON MARKETS : British Pound Surges 2% After Leaders Say There Could Be Bre..
DJ
10/10EUROPE : European shares rise on Brexit, trade deal hopes; LVMH shines
RE
10/10Recharged hopes of Brexit deal, trade truce power UK shares
RE
10/10Global Stocks Wobble as Concerns About Trade Talks Mount
DJ
10/10Global Stocks Wobble as Concerns About Trade Talks Mount
DJ
More news
News of the components of FTSE 100 INDEX
06:06aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INMARSAT PLC
PU
06:06aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - EI GROUP PLC
PU
06:06aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - LOW & BONAR PLC
PU
05:56aBP to Complete Divestments Worth $10 Billion Ahead of Schedule
DJ
05:31aBP : Update on BP Divestment Programme
PU
05:16aSTANDARD CHARTERED : Surrender and Sale of Indian Depositary Receipts
PU
05:11aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Uncertainty presents more than just challenges for Scot..
PU
More news
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100 INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
KINGFISHER PLC 214.2 Real-time Quote.11.10%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 183.375 Real-time Quote.10.04%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 57.765 Real-time Quote.9.67%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 214.3 Real-time Quote.9.42%
PERSIMMON 2241.5 Real-time Quote.8.65%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 2724.5 Real-time Quote.-3.04%
INTERTEK GROUP PLC 5110 Real-time Quote.-3.22%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 1648.8 Real-time Quote.-3.69%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 1970.25 Real-time Quote.-3.80%
WPP GROUP 926.5 Real-time Quote.-3.87%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group