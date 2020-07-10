Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index components

UK stocks recover from three-day drop, end lower for the week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 02:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A street cleaning operative walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy, in Lond

British stocks recovered from three straight sessions of losses on Friday, but still ended the week lower as a continued spike in global coronavirus cases undercut risk appetite.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed about 0.8% higher for the day, propped up by a rebound in heavyweight financial stocks. For the week, it lost about 1%.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 closed up 1.2%, while shedding 0.7% over the week.

A stimulus-led rally in UK stock markets slowed this month with economic data still signalling only a tentative revival in business activity, while a rising global infection count threatens to quash the recovery with new lockdown measures.

Data on Friday showed British shoppers returned to the high street in June, but overall numbers were much lower than normal for the time of year.

Homebuilding stocks such as Persimmon and Barratt Development were among the best performers for the week after new stimulus measures from the government looked to greatly benefit the sector, which is expected to recover later in the year.

Graphic: Weekly winners and losers on the FTSE 100 - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xegvbmgjypq/FTSE%20WEEK.PNG

"While we expect government policy to stay supportive to cushion the blow from the COVID-19-induced economic slowdown, this is not a game-changing fiscal package," UBS analysts wrote in a note.

"The savings and pent-up demand of the past three months will likely provide a larger economic boost, supporting select pockets of value such as UK stocks."

Cardboard packaging maker DS Smith underperformed its bluechip peers for the week, bogged down by a string of price target cuts after it disappointed on dividend payments last week.

International Consolidated Airlines Group was also one of the worst weekly performers, as rising virus cases continued to weigh on travel stocks.

Brexit concerns have also crept into markets, with the European Union's chief negotiator saying on Thursday "significant divergences" persisted in talks with Britain on their new relationship from 2021.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shounak Dasgupta)

By Shashank Nayar and Ambar Warrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.05% 0.89468 Delayed Quote.6.30%
PERSIMMON PLC 1.78% 2635 Delayed Quote.-3.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FTSE 100 INDEX
02:54pUK stocks recover from three-day drop, end lower for the week
RE
04:07aWhat's in a name? Banks count cost of loans in NMC collapse
RE
03:57aUK stocks recover from three-day drop, end lower for the week
RE
03:57aUK stocks recover from three-day drop, end lower for the week
RE
07/09UK watchdog seeks record fine for Deloitte audit of Autonomy
RE
07/09UK stocks mark worst day in two weeks on energy losses, virus fears
RE
07/09Rolls-Royce Holdings Shares Tumble After Warning of Prolonged Downturn -- Upd..
DJ
07/08London shares fall for second day as virus concerns dull rebound hopes
RE
07/07London stocks slip from near two-week highs as COVID-19 fears weigh
RE
07/07EUROPE : European stocks slip as hopes of post-pandemic rebound fade
RE
More news
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
BARCLAYS PLC 117.76 Delayed Quote.5.18%
WHITBREAD PLC 2268 Delayed Quote.4.81%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 266.7 Delayed Quote.4.06%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 118.25 Delayed Quote.4.05%
EVRAZ PLC 299.1 Delayed Quote.3.78%
INTERTEK GROUP PLC 5336 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 2878 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 1945 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 1550 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 2094 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group