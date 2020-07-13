Log in
FTSE 100 Index

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/15
7234.11   +0.28%
03:40aGlobal Markets Gain -- Update
DJ
03:35aFTSE 100 : London stocks track Asia rally on recovery hopes
RE
07/12What's in a name? Banks count cost of loans in NMC collapse
RE
FTSE 100 : London stocks track Asia rally on recovery hopes

07/13/2020 | 03:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Construction work on the Greenwich Peninsula is seen in front of Canary Wharf financial district in London

UK stocks jumped 1% on Monday as investors bet on a stimulus-led economic revival, with focus also turning to the U.S. quarterly earnings season for signs of a pickup in activity following the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 1.1%, with fewer than 10 stocks in the red in early trading, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 1.2%, led by travel <.FTNMX5750>, energy <.FTNMX0530> and mining <.FTNMX1770> stocks.

Asian shares also began the week on an optimistic note, climbing toward five-month peaks even as some U.S. states reported record new COVID-19 cases. [MKTS/GLOB]

Meanwhile, Brexit negotiations are back in focus with Britain urging businesses and individuals to prepare for the Dec. 31 end of the transition period. Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said on Sunday progress was being made in talks, but there were still divisions.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.07% 0.89597 Delayed Quote.5.93%
