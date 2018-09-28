BOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bonds Rally As Italy Budget Woes Weigh On Global Stocks

By William Watts, MarketWatch

Treasurys gained ground Friday, pulling back yields, continuing a post-Fed meeting rally, while a rout in Italian equities and bonds sparked by the government's poorly received budget targets appeared to weigh on global equity markets.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 1.4 basis points to 3.043%, after briefly trading at its highest since May, above 3.10%, ahead of the Wednesday Fed meeting that saw the central bank deliver a widely expected rate increase while underscoring its previous forecasts.

The 2-year note yield declined 1.6 basis points to 2.819%. The 30-year Treasury bond yield was flat at 3.184%. Yields move in the opposite direction of prices.

Yields remained lower after the index on core personal-consumption expenditures, or PCE, inflation was 2% year-over-year in August , unchanged from July. The index is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. The headline PCE index fell to 2.2% year-over-year from 2.3%.

"As we noted last month, inflation readings have peaked out with the release of the July inflation data," said Thomas Simons, senior money market economist at Jefferies, in a note. "We expect inflation to decelerate moderately over the balance of the year, but we also stress that month/month changes in inflation are going to be very volatile and difficult to project due to the effects of tariffs."

Treasury yields had previously pulled back as Italian bond yields soared, leaving the 10-year yield up more than 24 basis points to 3.135% after trading above 3.20%, its highest level in nearly a month. The all-important premium demanded by investors to hold Italian bonds over their "risk-free" German counterpart widened by around 34 basis points to 2.72 percentage points, after hitting the widest since Sept. 4. In equities, the FTSE MIB Index fell 3.4%. The euro trimmed an earlier decline but remained down 0.3%.

"The markets had been waiting patiently to see what spending plans the Italian government were going to pull together," said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group. "But the plan put forward is confirming investors' fears, with a standoff in Brussels almost certain."

Broader European equities were also under pressure, with the Stoxx Europe 600 off 0.8%. U.S. stock-index futures traded slightly lower, pointing to a modestly softer start for Wall Street.

"We expect Italy will enter a prolonged period of volatility," said Fabio Fois, economist at Barclays, in a note.

Italy's woes come after the government late Thursday released official budget targets calling for a 2019 deficit of 2.4% of gross domestic product, up sharply from 0.8% this year and marking a significant rise in spending. The gap is seen potentially triggering downgrades of Italy's credit rating, worsening the country's debt outlook, and putting Rome and its populist coalition government on a collision course with Brussels over European Union fiscal rules.

The amount of haven-related interest appeared modest, however. Other traditional safety plays, such as the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc were little changed.

In other economic data: