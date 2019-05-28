Investors Grow Jittery Over Italy -- Update

By Avantika Chilkoti and Giovanni Legorano

Italian government bond yields climbed Tuesday amid growing concerns the country is set for another showdown with Brussels over fiscal discipline.

The spread between the yield on 10-year Italian government bonds and comparable German debt, which is often taken as the risk-free benchmark, reached Tuesday the highest level since early February at 2.87 percentage points, though the spread remains far below its level a year ago. Yields move inversely to prices.

In equities, Italy's benchmark FTSE MIB index dropped 0.5% Tuesday, while the Stoxx Europe 600 regional index was down 0.2%.

Italian markets tumbled in 2018 as a new populist government set itself on a collision course with Brussels, with spending plans that broke European Union rules. Investors are growing concerned about further clashes as a strong showing in last week's European elections has strengthened the hand of Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

Mr. Salvini slammed Brussels' focus on austerity this week, suggesting he is poised to challenge European Union rules capping government debt and spending.

"I'll use all my energy to change these old and outdated rules," Mr. Salvini said in an interview on Italian radio on Tuesday, describing last week's election as a "vote of no-confidence" in EU policies that force spending cuts.

The cost of Italian credit-default swaps, a form of insurance on government debt, rose sharply Tuesday following Mr. Salvini's comments.

"When you have got a leader of a country who doesn't seem to care about deficit rules or the markets, it's very worrying but it is still quite contained and Italy is leading the losses by a long way," said Tom Kinmonth, fixed income strategist at Amsterdam-headquartered ABN AMRO Bank.

Mr. Kinmonth highlighted that lenders in Spain and other neighboring countries have relatively low holdings of Italian government bonds.

The widening spread between the yield on 10-year Italian and German government debt is explained in part by a recent rush into German bonds as a safe haven, which has sent yields into negative territory.

But the yield on Italian government bonds has diverged from comparable debt from elsewhere in Europe's peripheral economies this week. The yield on 10-year Italian government bonds ticked up to 2.69% on Tuesday, while the yield on comparable Spanish and Portuguese debt dipped to 0.79% and 0.92%, respectively.

Italian lenders, which hold a larger portion of government debt than peers elsewhere in Europe, are particularly vulnerable when tensions with Brussels rise.

Italian banks dragged the equities benchmark lower Tuesday, with shares in UniCredit SpA down 1.4% and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA down 1.1%.

Analysts point out it is short-term Italian bonds that have sold off this week. The 10-year bonds, normally considered the benchmark, have felt less pressure and longer-term bonds are virtually unaffected.

"This shows investors are also worried about Italy's growth," said Vincenzo Longo, a Milan-based strategist at IG Group. "Tensions created by the expected deceleration of the economy coupled with political instability are on the rise."

Analysts said populist politicians in Rome have little room for maneuver. The Italian economy tipped into recession last year, with real output contracting 0.1% in the last quarter of 2018, compared with the previous three-month period, while the unemployment rate hovered above 10%.

Last week's European election have added political uncertainty to investors' list of concerns. Analysts said the country could face an early election as Mr. Salvini's support rises, breaking the governing coalition of his anti-immigration League party and the antiestablishment 5 Star Movement.

Still, some investors push back at any suggestion that a face-off with EU officials could escalate, threatening Italy's place in the eurozone.

Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier, said much of Mr. Salvini's conflict with Brussels comes down to "political posturing."

"Italians strongly believe -- and even the leaders strongly believe -- that they have no choice than to be part of the bloc," Mr. Chaar said.

