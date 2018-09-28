Italian Assets Dive After Government's Budget Plan -- Update

By Alistair MacDonald

Italian stocks and bonds fell sharply Friday as investors expressed concern over the government's new fiscal targets and braced for further volatility ahead of an October budget.

Italian politics have weighed down European markets since the current antiestablishment coalition formed a government in June, pledging spending and tax cuts that investors worry put the the country's debt on an unsustainable course.

On Friday, the selling was focused on Italy, widening the gulf between Italian bonds and those of stronger European economies.

Late Thursday, the government significantly widened its budget-deficit target for next year to 2.4% of gross domestic product, a move that will likely put it on collision course with the European Union, which sets a budget-deficit limit of 3% of GDP. The government has to send its budget to parliament for approval by Oct. 20.

Italy's main equity benchmark the FTSE MIB fell 2.7% Friday. Shares of Italian lenders came under pressure, with UniCredit SpA down 6.1% while Banco BPM SpA fell 5.1% and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA fell 5.6%.

Yields on 10-year Italian bonds climbed to 3.1% from 2.8% a week ago, widening the spread over their German counterparts to 2.6 percentage points.

Japanese bank Mizuho sees potential for that spread to reach three percentage points over the next two weeks. Yields move inversely to prices.

"For the time being, there is little positive to say about the budget, relative to expectations," says Mizuho's head of interest rate strategy, Peter Chatwell.

Stefan Isaacs, a portfolio manager at M&G Investments, sold his Italian bond holdings weeks ago and predicts Italian bond yields will continue to climb, putting pressure on the government's finances.

"The economics might become unsustainable," he said.

Some politicians shrugged off the selling.

"Markets will get over it," said Matteo Salvini, deputy prime minister and leader of the League, one of the two parties supporting the Italian government.

The new budget target could lead to a credit-rating downgrade, analysts at Barclays said in a note to clients.

Ratings companies Moody's and S&P are both due to update their Italian ratings at the end of October.

The budget deficit target "is significantly higher than the level which would have allowed Italy to take a grip of its huge national debt," said Rabobank's strategists.

Italy is the eurozone's biggest government borrower, but its government has promised costly policies such as tax reductions, a so-called citizens' income and pension reform.

--Emese Bartha and Giovanni Legorano contributed to this article.

Write to Alistair MacDonald at alistair.macdonald@wsj.com