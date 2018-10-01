Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Switzerland  >  STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR)       CH0149416759

STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisComponents 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Italy's Bonds Fall Further on Budget Concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 08:14pm CEST

By Georgi Kantchev and Giovanni Legorano

Italian government debt continued to tumble Monday amid concerns that the country's populist government is on a collision course with the European Union over budget targets.

Yields on the country's 10-year bonds rose almost 0.164 percentage point to 3.312%, while the two-year bond yield jumped to 1.322%, its highest level in a month. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Investors began to sell Italian debt early Monday after EU officials expressed concerns about Italy's coming budget. The government announced last week that it would significantly widen its budget-deficit target for next year, to 2.4% of gross domestic product. That plan triggered a selloff in Italian bonds and shares on Friday.

Monday's selling accelerated in late European trade after local media reports that Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria would return early to Rome from a meeting abroad to finalize work on the budget, analysts said.

A spokeswoman for Mr. Tria said he had returned early to finish a document on last week's deficit statement ahead of its presentation to Parliament.

"There looks to be some reappraisal among investors that the pressure will continue," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank. "Only die-hard optimists would buy Italian debt right now."

Italian stocks also slipped into the red, with the country's main equity index, the FTSE MIB, closing down 0.5%. Banking stocks suffered heavy losses, with Banco BPM shedding 5.8% and UBI Banca falling 4.6%.

Italy is the eurozone's biggest government borrower, but its government has promised policies that will likely add to the debt pile, such as tax reductions, a so-called citizens' income and pension overhaul.

Still, there were few signs of a broader contagion on Monday, with most European exchanges ending in the green and U.S. stocks trading higher. The euro fell 0.3% against the dollar to $1.1570 on a day when the greenback was trading higher against other currencies.

"The renewed Italian jitters will be a drag on the euro in coming weeks, but we are not on the cusp of a revival of the sovereign-debt crisis that roiled the euro area a few years ago," Alvin Tan, strategist at Société Générale, said in a note to clients. "Underlying economic growth in Europe is robust, the Italian government is not on the brink of default, and "Italexit" is not on the agenda," he said, referring to any potential of Rome exiting from the EU.

Write to Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com and Giovanni Legorano at giovanni.legorano@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR)
08:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Get a Boost From Revised N..
DJ
08:14pItaly's Bonds Fall Further on Budget Concerns
DJ
06:29pEUROPE : Trade pact lifts European shares while Italy extends slide
RE
04:13pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Get a Boost From Nafta Dea..
DJ
03:41pEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Get A Boost From U.S-Canada Trade-deal News
DJ
02:04pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Get a Boost From Nafta Deal
DJ
11:34aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Get a Boost From Nafta Deal
DJ
09:51aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Get a Boost From Nafta Deal
DJ
09/28BOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields End Lower, But See Biggest Monthly Ris..
DJ
09/28EUROPE MARKETS: Italy Stock Index Logs Worst Day In About 2 Years As Budget P..
DJ
More news
Chart STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.