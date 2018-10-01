Italy's Bonds Fall Further on Budget Concerns

By Georgi Kantchev and Giovanni Legorano

Italian government debt continued to tumble Monday amid concerns that the country's populist government is on a collision course with the European Union over budget targets.

Yields on the country's 10-year bonds rose almost 0.164 percentage point to 3.312%, while the two-year bond yield jumped to 1.322%, its highest level in a month. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Investors began to sell Italian debt early Monday after EU officials expressed concerns about Italy's coming budget. The government announced last week that it would significantly widen its budget-deficit target for next year, to 2.4% of gross domestic product. That plan triggered a selloff in Italian bonds and shares on Friday.

Monday's selling accelerated in late European trade after local media reports that Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria would return early to Rome from a meeting abroad to finalize work on the budget, analysts said.

A spokeswoman for Mr. Tria said he had returned early to finish a document on last week's deficit statement ahead of its presentation to Parliament.

"There looks to be some reappraisal among investors that the pressure will continue," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank. "Only die-hard optimists would buy Italian debt right now."

Italian stocks also slipped into the red, with the country's main equity index, the FTSE MIB, closing down 0.5%. Banking stocks suffered heavy losses, with Banco BPM shedding 5.8% and UBI Banca falling 4.6%.

Italy is the eurozone's biggest government borrower, but its government has promised policies that will likely add to the debt pile, such as tax reductions, a so-called citizens' income and pension overhaul.

Still, there were few signs of a broader contagion on Monday, with most European exchanges ending in the green and U.S. stocks trading higher. The euro fell 0.3% against the dollar to $1.1570 on a day when the greenback was trading higher against other currencies.

"The renewed Italian jitters will be a drag on the euro in coming weeks, but we are not on the cusp of a revival of the sovereign-debt crisis that roiled the euro area a few years ago," Alvin Tan, strategist at Société Générale, said in a note to clients. "Underlying economic growth in Europe is robust, the Italian government is not on the brink of default, and "Italexit" is not on the agenda," he said, referring to any potential of Rome exiting from the EU.

