Fu Shou Yuan International : CHANGE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Appointment of Independent Non-executive Director

The Board further announces that Ms. Liang Yanjun (梁艷君) (''Ms. Liang'') has been appointed by the Board as an independent non-executive Director and the chairman of the Compliance Committee with effect from November 29, 2019.

Ms. Liang, aged 36, has over 13 years of experience in legal service and many years of relevant experience in securities and capital markets. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Liang worked as legal assistant in Beijing Zhongke Fuqiao Technology Co., Ltd. (北京中 科富橋科技有限公司) from August 2006 to November 2007, CEO assistant in Global Energy Investment Co., Ltd. (環球能源投資有限公司) from December 2007 to February 2009, assistant of the minister in exchange department of China Center for International Economic Exchanges (中國國際經濟交流中心) from March 2009 to February 2012, a lawyer in Beijing Jingtian & Gongcheng (北京市競天公誠律師事務所) from December 2010 to May 2016, lawyer and kernel group member in Beijing Maode Attorneys At Law (北京懋德律師事務所) from 2016 to March 2019, an independent non-executive director in Shanghai Dongzheng Automotive Finance Co., Ltd. (上海東正汽車金融股份有限公司) (the Stock Exchange stock code: 2718) from August 2018 to present, a partner-level lawyer in B&D Law Firm (北斗鼎銘律師事務所) from April 2019 to August 2019 and a partner-level lawyer in Javy Tayn Lawyers (北京嘉維泰銀律師事務所) from September 2019 to present.

Ms. Liang obtained a bachelor's degree in the science of law from China University of Political Science and Law (中國政法大學) in June 2005.

Ms. Liang has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company for a term of three years commencing on November 29, 2019, subject to (i) retirement from office and re-election at the next general meeting of the Company and (ii) retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every three years at the annual general meetings of the Company pursuant to the Company's articles of association. Such letter of appointment may be terminated by not less than one month's notice in writing served by either party on the other. Pursuant to the letter of appointment, Ms. Liang is entitled to a remuneration of RMB240,000 per year. The emolument of Ms. Liang has been recommended by the remuneration committee of the Company and determined by the Board with reference to her qualification, experience, duties, and responsibilities.

Save as disclosed above, to the best knowledge of the Board, Ms. Liang (i) has not held any directorships in other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas during the last three years; (ii) does not have any relationship with any director, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder of the Company; and (iii) does not have; and is not deemed to have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571) of the Law of Hong Kong.