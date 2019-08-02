Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fuchs Petrolub SE    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FUCHS PETROLUB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 08:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.08.2019 / 14:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Anna-Louisa
Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Fuchs
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS PETROLUB SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005790406

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
32.35 EUR 8087.50 EUR
32.40 EUR 9720.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.3772727 EUR 17807.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


02.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52993  02.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUCHS PETROLUB SE
08:10aFUCHS PETROLUB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
08/01FUCHS PETROLUB : posts slight decrease in sales revenues of 1% and decline in ea..
PU
08/01FUCHS PETROLUB : posts slight decrease in sales revenues of 1% and decline in ea..
EQ
07/05FUCHS PETROLUB : with decline in sales and earnings in the first half of 2019 - ..
PU
07/05FUCHS PETROLUB : with decline in sales and earnings in the first half of 2019 - ..
EQ
05/08FUCHS PETROLUB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
05/08FUCHS PETROLUB SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/03FUCHS PETROLUB : generates sales revenues on the level of the previous year in t..
PU
05/03FUCHS PETROLUB : generates sales revenues on the level of the previous year in t..
EQ
04/26FUCHS PETROLUB : opens new plant in Wujiang Suzhou, China
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 561 M
EBIT 2019 300 M
Net income 2019 216 M
Finance 2019 169 M
Yield 2019 2,62%
P/E ratio 2019 23,1x
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,80x
EV / Sales2020 1,72x
Capitalization 4 789 M
Chart FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Duration : Period :
Fuchs Petrolub SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 38,31  €
Last Close Price 35,90  €
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Rudolf Fuchs Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Lutz Lindemann Chief Technology Officer
Lars-Eric Reinert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUCHS PETROLUB SE-3.22%5 298
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%85 100
AIR LIQUIDE16.41%59 439
AIR LIQUIDE SA (ADR)--.--%59 439
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD34.17%42 440
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-2.01%27 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group