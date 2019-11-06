FUCHS PETROLUB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.11.2019 / 15:07

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Ralph Last name(s): Rheinboldt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005790430

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 41.14 EUR 28592.30 EUR 41.04 EUR 29056.32 EUR 41.08 EUR 22511.84 EUR 41.10 EUR 30701.70 EUR 41.06 EUR 83064.38 EUR 41.00 EUR 13530.00 EUR 41.02 EUR 28960.12 EUR 41.12 EUR 4811.04 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 41.0670242 EUR 241227.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA - Regulierter Markt MIC: XETA

