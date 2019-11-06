Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fuchs Petrolub SE    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FUCHS PETROLUB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 09:10am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.11.2019 / 15:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Rheinboldt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS PETROLUB SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005790430

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
41.14 EUR 28592.30 EUR
41.04 EUR 29056.32 EUR
41.08 EUR 22511.84 EUR
41.10 EUR 30701.70 EUR
41.06 EUR 83064.38 EUR
41.00 EUR 13530.00 EUR
41.02 EUR 28960.12 EUR
41.12 EUR 4811.04 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
41.0670242 EUR 241227.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA - Regulierter Markt
MIC: XETA


06.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54753  06.11.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUCHS PETROLUB SE
09:10aFUCHS PETROLUB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
11/04FUCHS PETROLUB : FUCHS acquires companies for Chemicals Process Management in No..
AQ
11/01FUCHS PETROLUB : acquires Chemicals Process Management business in North America
PU
11/01FUCHS PETROLUB : acquires Chemicals Process Management business in North America
EQ
10/30FUCHS PETROLUB : generates sales revenues at previous year's level in the first ..
PU
10/30FUCHS PETROLUB : generates sales revenues at previous year's level in the first ..
EQ
10/2520TH ANNUAL FUCHS SPONSORSHIP AWARD : In its anniversary year, FUCHS awards EUR ..
PU
10/2520TH ANNUAL FUCHS SPONSORSHIP AWARD : In its anniversary year, FUCHS awards EUR ..
EQ
10/22FUCHS PETROLUB : acquires manufacturers of synthetic high-performance specialty ..
AQ
10/21FUCHS PETROLUB : acquires high-performance specialty synthetic lubricant manufac..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 536 M
EBIT 2019 307 M
Net income 2019 228 M
Finance 2019 128 M
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 25,1x
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,15x
EV / Sales2020 2,07x
Capitalization 5 570 M
Chart FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Duration : Period :
Fuchs Petrolub SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 35,72  €
Last Close Price 41,14  €
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target -13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Rudolf Fuchs Chairman-Executive Board
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Lutz Lindemann Chief Technology Officer
Lars-Eric Reinert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUCHS PETROLUB SE14.34%6 165
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%70 796
AIR LIQUIDE21.21%62 334
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.17.09%32 464
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP66.92%20 930
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%19 006
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group